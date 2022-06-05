Top 10-selling NFL jerseys in the United Kingdom revealed

Patrick McDermott via Getty Images.

The top-10 best-selling NFL jerseys in the United Kingdom have been revealed, and the top name on the list should come as no surprise – Tom Brady. The Buccaneers quarterback is second to none in UK jersey sales, though there are some notable names behind his.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers comes in second on the list following his massive contract extension to likely keep Rodgers in Green Bay until his impending retirement sometimes over the next few seasons. Rodgers and the Packers are still figuring out how fill the void left by the No. 7 entry on the list, the newest Las Vegas Raiders star, Pro Bowl wideout Davante Adams.

At No. 3 is Russell Wilson, whose Denver Broncos jersey has been a hot seller in the United States as well following his trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson brings plenty of accolades with him to Denver, including nine Pro Bowl appearances. He also led the Seahawks to a lopsided Super Bowl victory in 2013 against Peyton Manning and the Broncos. Now Denver is hopeful he can add another to his resume while a member of the Broncos. It worked with Manning, and Russell will certainly look to follow in the Sheriff’s footsteps.

Outside of the top three of Brady, Rodgers and Wilson, four more quarterbacks occupy the list. In fact, the top six best-selling jerseys are from quarterbacks with Josh Allen (4), Joe Burrow (5) and Patrick Mahomes (6), while Lamar Jackson rounds out the list at No. 10. The streak is snapped with Adams and reigning Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp at the seven and eight spots.

The biggest surprise has to come at No. 9 with New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux – who earns the spot without playing a single down in the NFL. In fact, he’s the only defensive player on the entire list.

An incoming rookie, Thibodeaux was selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after an outstanding career at Oregon that saw him compile 49 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks in 10 games last season as a junior. It was quite a way to cap off his career with the Ducks, which ended with 35.5 tackles for loss and 19.0 sacks in just three seasons.

Can the Giants rookie live up to these massive expectations and remain on the list alongside Super Bowl MVP’s, NFL MVP’s and some of the greatest players in the NFL today? It seems only time will tell.