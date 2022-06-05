ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Top 10-selling NFL jerseys in the United Kingdom revealed

By Barkley Truax about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPYSq_0g1BVq9J00
Patrick McDermott via Getty Images.

The top-10 best-selling NFL jerseys in the United Kingdom have been revealed, and the top name on the list should come as no surprise – Tom Brady. The Buccaneers quarterback is second to none in UK jersey sales, though there are some notable names behind his.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers comes in second on the list following his massive contract extension to likely keep Rodgers in Green Bay until his impending retirement sometimes over the next few seasons. Rodgers and the Packers are still figuring out how fill the void left by the No. 7 entry on the list, the newest Las Vegas Raiders star, Pro Bowl wideout Davante Adams.

At No. 3 is Russell Wilson, whose Denver Broncos jersey has been a hot seller in the United States as well following his trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson brings plenty of accolades with him to Denver, including nine Pro Bowl appearances. He also led the Seahawks to a lopsided Super Bowl victory in 2013 against Peyton Manning and the Broncos. Now Denver is hopeful he can add another to his resume while a member of the Broncos. It worked with Manning, and Russell will certainly look to follow in the Sheriff’s footsteps.

Outside of the top three of Brady, Rodgers and Wilson, four more quarterbacks occupy the list. In fact, the top six best-selling jerseys are from quarterbacks with Josh Allen (4), Joe Burrow (5) and Patrick Mahomes (6), while Lamar Jackson rounds out the list at No. 10. The streak is snapped with Adams and reigning Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp at the seven and eight spots.

The biggest surprise has to come at No. 9 with New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux – who earns the spot without playing a single down in the NFL. In fact, he’s the only defensive player on the entire list.

An incoming rookie, Thibodeaux was selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after an outstanding career at Oregon that saw him compile 49 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks in 10 games last season as a junior. It was quite a way to cap off his career with the Ducks, which ended with 35.5 tackles for loss and 19.0 sacks in just three seasons.

Can the Giants rookie live up to these massive expectations and remain on the list alongside Super Bowl MVP’s, NFL MVP’s and some of the greatest players in the NFL today? It seems only time will tell.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Las Vegas reveals updated Heisman Trophy odds for 2022

There are less than three months remaining before the first kickoff gets underway for the 2022 college football season. As usual, quarterbacks are dominating the early odds for the sport’s top award – the Heisman Trophy. After jumping reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young last month, Ohio State...
LAS VEGAS, NV
On3.com

PFF releases Early Top-5 quarterbacks for the 2023 NFL Draft

Quarterback consistently becomes the most talked about position group when it comes time to talk NFL Draft. After last year’s class produced just one first-round pick in Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, the 2023 class is set to be a much bigger and better group of prospects. Pro Football Focus recently released their ‘Early Top-Five 2023 NFL Draft Quarterback Rankings’ from Michael Renner.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Oregon, WI
Green Bay, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Oregon State
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
On3.com

Kirby Smart sees promise in offense led by strong quarterback room

It wasn’t long ago that Georgia was best known for its defense. The Bulldogs had the top unit in the country in 2021, and it was one to remember as they broke an NFL Draft record with five players picked in the first round. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart knows the challenge that’s ahead of his 2022 defense in replacing them, however he’s confident in the offense that’ll be backing them up.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Peyton Manning
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
59K+
Followers
50K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy