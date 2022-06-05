ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

KSR Today: Pangos All-American Camp; NBA Finals Game 2

Photo by Brian Rothmuller | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Good morning, folks! I’m writing you all from the comfort of a Las Vegas hotel room, still with the same amount of cash as when I arrived Saturday afternoon. Both Jack Pilgrim and I are in Sin City until Tuesday to cover the 20th annual Pangos All-American Camp. The invite-only event is one of the premier high school camps of the entire year. Recruits of all ages and from all shoe brand circuits will make up the 120-player roster. Plenty of Kentucky targets are expected to be in attendance, and KSR will have full access to them over the next few days. This is one of the better events in terms of being able to interview and scout high school prospects — it’s closed to the general public and is instead filled with NBA and professional scouts.

Now let’s dive into the other news and notes you need to get your Sunday rolling. Make sure you’re following us on Twitter (@ZGeogheganKSR | @JackPilgrimKSR) for updates from the event.

Kentucky MBB offseason updates

Speaking of a one Jack Pilgrim — prior to boarding a couple of planes and heading out west — he made the media rounds in the state of Kentucky to talk with a few different players for next season’s roster. KSR has interviews with Daimion Collins, Kareem Watkins, Sahvir Wheeler, and CJ Fredrick from the last week. Lance Ware is up next week, and we’ll be sure to hear from him, too.

Check out what we’ve already posted to the site.

  • Sahvir Wheeler: “CJ (Fredrick) is an elite, elite, elite, elite shooter”

The 2022-23 squad also got together recently for a cookout and pool day at John Calipari’s house. Oscar Tshiebwe is the only one away from the team right now as he visits his mother in the Congo.

UK Football camps begin today

Today marks the beginning of Kentucky Football’s June camps, where the staff has invited hundreds of recruits from across the country to Lexington to showcase their skills. KSR’s Nick Roush will be in attendance on Sunday to scope out the talent. We’ll have plenty of content coming from these camps over the next couple of weeks. Expect lots of offers going out.

Below is the full June camp schedule.

Sunday Night Lights Camp

June 5

Wildcat Specialist Camp

June 12

Sunday Showcase Camp

June 12

Wildcat One Day Camps

June 7, 9, 13, 14, 15

Warriors look to bounce back in Game 2

I think I’m officially done discounting the Boston Celtics. I like to brag that I had them taking down the Brooklyn Nets in the first round in six games (Boston swept the Nets), but ever since then, I’ve been a hesitant non-believer. I was sure the Milwaukee Bucks would beat them in the second round, only for Boston to escape in seven games. The same thing happened in the Eastern Conference Finals against Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and the Miami Heat. Then I thought there was no way in hell the Celtics win Game 1 of the Finals on the road against the most championship-experienced squad in two decades, the Golden State Warriors.

But then they did, breaking off an insane comeback run in the fourth quarter to pull it off. The Celtics might just be a team of destiny right now. It’s easy to forget they’ve been the best team in basketball since January following an unexpectedly slow start. Boston has one of the top-ranked defenses in recent memory. They aren’t as experienced as the Warriors’ core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, but it doesn’t seem to matter when you have two apex predator wings lurking on either side of the floor in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

It feels dumb to bet against the Warriors, especially with Game 2 back in San Fransisco, but I’m going to do it anyway in the spirit of being in the gambling capital of the world. The Celtics will take Game 2 and a commanding 2-0 series later lead tonight.

  • Game 1: Celtics 120, Warriors 108
  • Game 2: Sunday, June 5: Boston vs. Golden State, 8 ET, ABC
  • Game 3: Wednesday, June 8: Golden State vs. Boston, 9 ET, ABC
  • Game 4: Friday, June 10: Golden State vs. Boston, 9 ET, ABC
  • Game 5: Monday, June 13: Boston vs. Golden State, 9 ET, ABC (If necessary)
  • Game 6: Thursday, June 16: Golden State vs. Boston, 9 ET, ABC (If necessary)
  • Game 7: Sunday, June 19: Boston vs. Golden State, 8 ET, ABC (If necessary)

* Boston leads series 1-0

That’s all I’ve got you for this morning. It’s 7:00 a.m. here in Vegas, so I’m going to find some coffee and hunt down the Madonna slot machine game that has been so kind to me in the past.

