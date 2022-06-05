Four takeaways from Michigan satellite camp appearance at South Alabama

Trevor Ritchie/On3

Michigan football staff members were out in full force Saturday at the Mega Camp of the South hosted by South Alabama. Tight ends coach Grant Newsome, linebackers assistant LaTroy Lewis and quarterbacks assistant Mimi Bolden-Morris were each present.

Four takeaways, staff notes and more follow as the Wolverines continue to explore the 2022 satellite circuit.

Hancock Whitney Stadium

It was fitting to attend my first Michigan satellite camp in my hometown of Mobile, Ala. I actually played my high school football inside Ladd-Peebles Stadium, which at the time (2014) was still the home of the Jaguars. In 2020, South Alabama moved to Hancock Whitney Stadium in what was a bittersweet moment for all the high school and college athletes who shed sweat at Mobile’s previous football hub. I’ve grown to love this new venue over time, though. Between USA games, the Senior Bowl and these mega camps, South Alabama and the city have worked together to create a valuable and enhanced atmosphere for a community that undoubtedly deserves it. Displaying talent across four different fields like was done this weekend, including the stadium and indoor facility, wouldn’t have been possible a handful of years ago.

Michigan LB assistant LaTroy Lewis

Michigan added Lewis, a former Tennessee and NFL linebacker, as a graduate assistant in February to work with his former position group. Lewis played in 44 games for the Vols from 2012-16, contributing 10 starts, 77 tackles. 4.5 sacks, two pass deflections and two forced fumbles. He was signed by the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2017 before later seeing time with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. The move to coaching seems to have served the Akron, Ohio product well, too. Lewis was one the more focused and engaged coaches throughout the entire camp. He also spent a significant amount of time alongside fellow graduate assistant Mimi Bolden-Morris, and it was easy to tell both new faces are eager to make an impact on the road.

Rising star: Mimi Bolden-Morris

It’s hard to overlook Bolden-Morris given her story, but be sure not to let this moment pass you by – because you’re watching a star, and history, in the making. The first female Power Five graduate assistant is officially on the road recruiting for the Wolverines. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh announced the monumental hire back on March 15, and this Belle Glade, Fla. native has hit the ground running since starting her duties in June. Bolden-Morris enters the quarterback room in the midst of a heated battle, prepared to help recreate the success Michigan saw last season.

“We want our guys to work hard,” Bolden-Morris said regarding the Michigan QB competition. “That’s what we do. That’s the Michigan way. That’s all I demand from them, and that’s all I demand from myself. I can only hold a player to what I hold myself to.”

Michigan-Gulf Coast connection

One would assume the Gulf Coast and southern region in general would be tough sledding for Michigan, but that’s not how the Wolverines staff views it all. Assistants were sent to Mobile with a clean slate for the most part to inquire about whoever happened to stand out from the crowd. Michigan understands in these scenarios that the battle comes against schools like Alabama, Auburn. LSU, Mississippi State, Georgia, etc. It’s simply about making a better impression, and equally as importantly, at the right time.

2023 four-star Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker Rayon Wilson was referenced in this regard to an extent. Michigan carries a certain level of confidence in the area knowing it can point to one of the top recruits in Florida committing to the program. 2022 three-star athlete Deuce Spurlock, out of Madison Academy (Ala.), is another successful recruitment that followed a similar mold after U-M negated a home-state push from Auburn.

Despite there being little Michigan-level talent at South Alabama, these camps are definitely still important opportunities for the staff to plant seeds, network and build relationships with the hope of finding more success in the south.

