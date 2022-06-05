Sweet Corn Charlie’s Farm Markets Are Opening

In 1986, Chuck and Tami Mohler started their produce farming operation on the Mohler family farm. Since then, their sons have become a part of the operation. The majority of the growing techniques used on the 160 acres east of Millersburg was learned in Israel, including shemita, the seven-year agricultural cycle...
MUNCIE, Ind. — The rise in gas prices coupled with inflation has businesses across the country feeling pain in their pocketbook. Among those businesses are restaurants, whose structure (and income) were turned upside down during the pandemic and, as they say, when it rains it pours. Now inflation has presented a new challenge for restaurants, and higher prices for their patrons.
Philip Hagee and Neal Bowman, both of Sturges Property Group, recently represented the landlord and the tenant in the lease of 1,730 square feet of industrial space at 3030 Lake Ave., Suite 17 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. In another recent transaction, Bowman and Hagee represented the buyer in the sale...
GOSHEN — “I retired in 2001, having spent almost 50 years in the banking industry,” stated Jim Caskey, North Webster. “As a senior citizen I know how important it is to stay active and to be around good, friendly people. That’s part of the reason I’ve spent 19 years as a Red Coat at Goshen Hospital. I find great joy in serving people.”
Merlin Jay Miller, 43, New Paris, died Monday morning, June 6, 2022. He was born Jan. 31, 1979. He married Tina Lehman on April 8, 2006; she survives. He is also survived by five children, Brendon James, Ethan Jacob, Weston Jay, Alaina Jalene and Kenton Jayme; parents, Willard and Viola Miller, New Paris; in-laws, David and Rhoda Lehman, Nappanee; seven siblings, Marlin (Nora) Miller, Nappanee, Owen (Nichole) Miller, Elkhart, Sue Helmuth, Nappanee, Lee (Rosa) Miller, Nappanee, Inez (Harley) Lehman, Goshen, Glen (Ruth) Miller, Goshen and Mary (Faron) Yoder, Millersburg; and four brothers and sisters-in-law, Myron (Kristin) Lehman, Nappanee, Marla (Perry) Yoder, Nappanee, Larry (Carolyn) Lehman, Wakarusa and Dorene (Lyle) Miller, Nappanee.
The price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Muncie leaped above the $5.00 mark for the first time, ever, Monday. Many local stations were selling regular between $5.19 to $5.25 per gallon. Industry expert Trilby Lundberg says gasoline got de-emphasized as refiners worked to catch up supplies of diesel...
Alicia Ann Grossman, 59, Elkhart, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home. She was born March 14, 1963. She is survived by her father; three children, Ryan (Ericka) Williams, Elkhart, David (Julia) Grossman, Milford and Karissa (Sean) Cale, Goshen; eight grandchildren; and three siblings, Marilyn Morange, Sarasota, Florida, Robert Holcomb, Goshen and Greg Howell, Tennessee.
A flathead catfish caught by an angler from Hobart, Indiana, in Berrien County has broken Michigan’s previous state flathead catfish record, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The record-breaking flathead catfish, which weighed 53.35 pounds and measured 48 inches long, was caught by Lloyd Tanner in the...
Lowell Gene Showalter, 80, Cromwell, died May 23, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 4, 1942, in Sturgis, Mich. to Stahly and Fern (Hooley) Showalter. Lowell married Cindy Lee McBride on July 12, 1975. Lowell is survived by his wife, Cindy; sons, Steve (Marlo) Showalter, Goshen and Jeremy...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — What’s with the boat sitting in front of the Ramada Inn on Coldwater Road?. The 45-foot houseboat that looks like it might be more at home on the River Thames is for sale, apparently, but has been moored right in front of the hotel entrance for weeks, if not months.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s average gas price hit a new record high Wednesday morning, according to GasBuddy. As of 5 p.m., the statewide average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline was $5.245 per gallon, data from GasBuddy showed. That’s steady from Tuesday, almost 34 cents since last Wednesday,...
WARSAW — Planning for Kosciusko County’s future occurred at a a special event on Tuesday night, June 7. The Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program Community Forum Celebration was then at Grace College’s Westminster Hall in Winona Lake. Kosciusko County is one of three counties or communities initially to...
Pastor Evelyn Taylor Haney, 73, Akron, died at 8:20 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022. She was born April 4, 1949, in Anápolis, Goiás, Brazil, on her beloved father’s birthday. She was the daughter of Theodore Reichardt and M. Elizabeth (Folsom) Taylor. She grew up in Brazil with fond memories of going to the market with her dad on horseback and playing with her siblings.
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — The Blanding’s Turtle is an endangered species and when they are found in Indiana it is usually in the northern third of the state. Recently a woman found a turtle in the middle of the road with what she believed to be an injured tail. She got in touch with the DNR and the turtle was brought to Angela Abbott, who specializes in wildlife rehabilitation.
Andrea V. Castro, 84, Warsaw, died at 12:33 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. She was born Nov. 10, 1937, in the town of Ejido Guadalupe Victoria, in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico to Concepcion (Silva) Jamie and Crecencio Vasquez. On May 15, 1952, she was married to Carlos Castro. They shared 55 years together before he passed away on February 7, 2008. She was always busy raising her family of thirteen children while working at Maple Leaf Farms in Milford. When she retired, she was able to do more of the things she loved like traveling and visiting her family in Mexico. Andrea enjoyed visiting Universal Studios and Disney World. Everyone knew how much she loved her coffee, and she was a fantastic cook. She was always very welcoming to people and was a very happy person. She loved singing to her grandchildren and had a great sense of humor and being a jokester. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Warsaw and was committed to her relationship with her Lord. More than anything, she loved her family and will be dearly missed by all.
Mickey Lynn Kahn, 73, South Whitley, died at 1:56 p.m. June 5, 2022, at his home. He was born March 23, 1949. He married Linda Kirk on Jan. 7, 1993; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Melisa (Ben) Grant, South Whitley, Heidi (Don) Long, Middleville, Mich. and Racheal (Rob) Weber, Savannah, Ga.; stepchildren, Dwayne (Amy) Little, Chattanooga, Tenn., Dale (Dawn) Little, Wilmington, N.C., Donna Dale, Columbia City; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Christine (Daryl) Johnson, Huntington, Cynthia (Lenard) Coburn, Columbia City and Henry “Hank” (Deborah) Kahn, Ashland, Ky.
EDGERTON, Ohio (WANE) — The village of Edgerton sustained a widespread power outage overnight. Edgerton Mayor Robert Day said lightning struck a high voltage line at the C.R. 5 substation, just north of the railroad tracks on the east side of the village. After that, a train contacted the line and drug it, Day said.
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:27 a.m. Monday, June 6, South SR 25, north of South CR 600W, Mentone. Driver: Craig A. Brosman, 36, South Packerton Road, Winona Lake. Brosman was traveling north on South SR 25 when his vehicle left the roadway, causing damage to landscaping in a yard at 3940 S. SR 25, Mentone. His vehicle then hit a culvert at 3890 S. SR 25, Mentone. No injuries were reported in the accident. Damage up to $10,000.
Gabriel S. Rhodes, known to most as “Gabe,” 26, Warsaw, died unexpectedly at 12:41 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, in his home. Born July 7, 1995 in Goshen, Gabe was the son of Rich Rhodes and Kimberly (Clark) Lemler. He was a 2014 graduate of Wawasee High School where he played baseball and football. He spent most of his youth in the Milford area.
AKRON — One of Tippecanoe Valley’s poultry judging teams has placed second at state. The 4-H team earned the distinction in the contest at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Crawfordsville on Saturday, May 21. The team had to evaluate and give reasons for their evaluations on live past production hens, three classes of carcasses, egg candling, exterior eggs and broken outs and identify different chicken cuts.
