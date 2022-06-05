Elias Ricks will erase national championship nightmares for Alabama

Photo by John W. McDonough/Getty Images

College football super-fan JD PicKell recently uploaded a YouTube video ranking who he believes will be the five most impactful transfers. To no surprise, an Alabama player made the list.

Former LSU cornerback Elias Ricks spurned the Tigers to head to SEC West rival Alabama following a disappointing 2021 campaign in Baton Rouge. Ricks was a five-star recruit in 2020 and the 19th overall player in the class per the On3 consensus.

After committing to LSU, Ricks impressed as a true freshman in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He was even named a third-team All-American in his first year. But in 2021, Ricks only played in six games before missing the rest of the season due a shoulder injury.

Needless to say, hopes are high for the blue chip transfer corner in Tuscaloosa. PicKell ranked him as the third most impactful transfer ahead of the 2022 season in one of his videos.

PicKell says he “would expect [Ricks] to be the no. 1 corner” for the Tide this season. He’s “a guy who has great range, Matches up with a lot of different kinds of receivers. Because, “he’s fast, he’s physical, and he’s long,” according PicKell.

PicKell went on to explain that corner back is one of the main reasons Alabama wasn’t able to hang another national championship banner. For a program that, under Saban, prides itself on defense, the lack of depth in the secondary is a surprise. But it looks like 2021 will be an outlier in that department with Ricks coming in and several others returning.

Ricks adds the athleticism and physicality that ‘Bama lacked in 2021. PicKell believes the Tide’s corners in 2021 weren’t big enough to challenge 50/50 balls consistently. Especially in the Georgia game. The Bulldogs relied on their pass catchers making plays on 50/50 balls. That won’t happen nearly as often with Ricks manning the outside.

The rest of the Alabama secondary

Ricks will be a true junior this fall and likely projects as high-ranked prospect for next spring’s NFL Draft. He’ll join an Alabama secondary that likely starts mostly upperclassmen after playing a lot of underclassmen in 2021. Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams are seniors in the safety room, and fellow former Khyree Jackson may start as the opposite corner to Ricks. However the youngster of the position, rising sophomore Kool-Aid McKinstry, was thrown to the fire as a freshman and could breakout in 2022.

Lot of defensive back talent in Tuscaloosa. Saban will surely get an upgrade from the secondary this fall.