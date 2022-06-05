ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Elias Ricks will erase national championship nightmares for Alabama

By Alex Weber about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KnMLx_0g1BVAW900
Photo by John W. McDonough/Getty Images

College football super-fan JD PicKell recently uploaded a YouTube video ranking who he believes will be the five most impactful transfers. To no surprise, an Alabama player made the list.

Former LSU cornerback Elias Ricks spurned the Tigers to head to SEC West rival Alabama following a disappointing 2021 campaign in Baton Rouge. Ricks was a five-star recruit in 2020 and the 19th overall player in the class per the On3 consensus.

After committing to LSU, Ricks impressed as a true freshman in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He was even named a third-team All-American in his first year. But in 2021, Ricks only played in six games before missing the rest of the season due a shoulder injury.

Needless to say, hopes are high for the blue chip transfer corner in Tuscaloosa. PicKell ranked him as the third most impactful transfer ahead of the 2022 season in one of his videos.

PicKell says he “would expect [Ricks] to be the no. 1 corner” for the Tide this season. He’s “a guy who has great range, Matches up with a lot of different kinds of receivers. Because, “he’s fast, he’s physical, and he’s long,” according PicKell.

PicKell went on to explain that corner back is one of the main reasons Alabama wasn’t able to hang another national championship banner. For a program that, under Saban, prides itself on defense, the lack of depth in the secondary is a surprise. But it looks like 2021 will be an outlier in that department with Ricks coming in and several others returning.

Ricks adds the athleticism and physicality that ‘Bama lacked in 2021. PicKell believes the Tide’s corners in 2021 weren’t big enough to challenge 50/50 balls consistently. Especially in the Georgia game. The Bulldogs relied on their pass catchers making plays on 50/50 balls. That won’t happen nearly as often with Ricks manning the outside.

The rest of the Alabama secondary

Ricks will be a true junior this fall and likely projects as high-ranked prospect for next spring’s NFL Draft. He’ll join an Alabama secondary that likely starts mostly upperclassmen after playing a lot of underclassmen in 2021. Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams are seniors in the safety room, and fellow former Khyree Jackson may start as the opposite corner to Ricks. However the youngster of the position, rising sophomore Kool-Aid McKinstry, was thrown to the fire as a freshman and could breakout in 2022.

Lot of defensive back talent in Tuscaloosa. Saban will surely get an upgrade from the secondary this fall.

Comments / 10

Related
The Spun

5-Star Arch Manning Had 'Great Visit' Over The Weekend

The Georgia Bulldogs continue to make an impression on five-star QB Arch Manning. 2023's top football prospect reportedly took his first official visit to Athens over the weekend and got the chance to sit down with Kirby Smart and several other Georgia staffers. “He had a great trip,” said Manning's...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Catfish 100.1

Update: Tuscaloosa, Alabama: Have You Seen This In Your Backyard?

We recently posted this story about an odd creature spotted in a field. You won't believe what it is...... Is it a coyote? It appears to be a coyote. Coyotes are often seen in West Alabama. But what is that on the hind end of this particular creature? The backside is odd-looking, to say the least. This predator has a really bushy tail or something. It has been spotted in the Tuscaloosa area.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightmares#College Football#Blue Chip#American Football#Jd Pickell#Lsu#Tigers#Sec#Covid#All American
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Brutal Injury News

The Jacksonville Jaguars got some awful injury news on Monday afternoon. Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard had to be carted off the field after being down on the field for several minutes. There's still no word on what the injury is. Beathard is expected to be Trevor Lawrence's backup heading into...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback CJ Carr Reveals Final 6 Schools

CJ Carr, one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 recruiting class, will be committing later this week. Carr, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, has locked in his college announcement for 7 p.m. ET this Thursday. The Saline (Mich.) product has narrowed his options down to six finalists.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Youtube
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Tennessee star threw up middle finger after delivering big hit

Tennessee star Jordan Beck had a pretty hilarious way of celebrating a key game-tying double Sunday. Beck, the Volunteers’ standout right fielder, delivered a game-tying double in the 9th inning of Sunday’s regional game against Georgia Tech. As he rounded first base and headed for second, he offered up a very unusual celebration — he flipped the middle finger in the general direction of the outfield, arguably taunting his opponents.
KNOXVILLE, TN
College Football HQ

USC football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season More from College Football HQ Teams with most wins against AP No. 1 opponents Where the top transfer QBs are headed for ...
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse forced to walk back claim he’s going to Texas A&M after university denies he’s enrolled

Kyle Rittenhouse has walked back his claim that he’s going to Texas A&M after the university denied that he’s enrolled there. Mr Rittenhouse appeared on an episode of The Charlie Kirk Show podcast released on Saturday, saying that it was “going to be awesome” to attend Texas A&M. But a representative for the university then told several media outlets that Mr Rittenhouse wasn’t enrolled for the upcoming semesters in the fall and summer. The representative told Insider that because of legal restrictions, they couldn’t reveal if Mr Rittenhouse had applied to the school or if he had been accepted...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
59K+
Followers
50K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy