College Station, TX

Jimbo Fisher reveals what freshman Conner Weigman did to impress during spring

By Alex Weber about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Jimbo Fisher has options at quarterback for the 2022 season. The Aggies return both quarterbacks from last season, starter Haynes King and backup Zach Calzada. But they also add lefty LSU transfer Max Johnson and true freshman Conner Weigman to the fold. A lot of arm talent down in College Station.

Three of the four have actual college experience. However, the five-star rookie (per the On3 Consensus) may have the biggest arm of the bunch and an outside chance to start this fall for Texas A&M.

Fisher was asked at the Houston Touchdown Club luncheon about Weigman’s play in spring ball and lauded the true freshman. “Conner has a chance to be a really, really good football player,” Fisher stated. “Because he’s driven to do it. He’s intelligent. He can process information.

Fisher went on to explain that he likes to put the first-team defense against the first-team offense in spring practices to really get a feel for his team at its best. He said he threw Weigman to the fire with the ones on some possessions. “He put points up on the board,” with the first-teams on the field, per Fisher. Weigman’s coach also praised his demeanor, acknowledging that while he’s by no mean’s the team captain, Weigman boasts a confidence at the quarterback position that players are comfortable with.

Recapping Weigman’s spring performance, Fisher said, “he had an outstanding spring for a freshman.” There was “a lot of consistency” in his play.

The quarterback position is one of the most – if not, the most – important positions in football. If a team wants to be successful, it must have a successful signal-caller operating the offense. For Texas A&M, the Aggies have some strong options at the position coming into the 2022 season.

While sophomore Haynes King has been going through spring practice with the anticipation of being the starting quarterback this upcoming season, there’s a couple of other guys in the room who could challenge him for the job. Namely, LSU transfer Max Johnson and five-star freshman Conner Weigman.

King – a former On3 Consensus four-star recruit – only played in two games for Texas A&M a season ago while being the backup to Zach Calzada, throwing for 300 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions. While King has been expected to be the starter because of his experience with head coach Jimbo Fisher’s system, there’s a good chance that an experienced SEC transfer like Johnson or a highly-touted freshman like Weigman could take the reins.

