Texas State

Texas softball legend Cat Osterman gives tremendous compliment to Janae Jefferson

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Takashi Aoyama via Getty Images.

The Texas Longhorns softball team is currently competing in the Women’s College World Series. Infielder Janae Jefferson has been a big part of this deep run for Texas.

On the season, Jefferson is batting an impressive .424 with seven home runs and 30 RBI. She also has 22 doubles and has walked 32 times compared to just ten strikeouts. Entering this season, Jefferson was the Texas all-time career leader in hits (270 and batting average (.431).

Jefferson is a two-time NFCA Second-Team All-American, and a three-time First-Team All-Big 12 selection. Her 2021 selection was unanimous. She has only added to those impressive totals, and it has caught the eye of a former Texas softball legend.

Cat Osterman is one of the most decorated softball players ever, and she has noticed Jefferson’s impressive streak on this run for Texas. Osterman took to Twitter after Jefferson hit a home run on Saturday to share her appreciation and support.

Osterman also played at Texas, and she was a two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, a three-time NFCA First-Team All-American, three-time Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, and the 2002 Big 12 Freshman of the Year. She also made two Women’s College World Series All-Tournament Teams.

Osterman also pitched for Team USA on the U.S. National Softball Teams in 2003, 2004, and 2005. She won a Gold medal in 2004.

Jefferson and Texas are still fighting for the crown in this year’s WCWS, but the Longhorns are now fighting out of the losers bracket. Texas opened the Women’s College World Series on Thursday with a 7-2 victory over UCLA, but the Longhorns lost to Oklahoma on Saturday. Texas now faces off against Arizona at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The loser will be eliminated, while the winner will advance with two more victories needed to advance to the final round.

Comments / 0

