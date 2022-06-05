Sunday Morning Prep Rally (6/5/22)

DENVER — It is the last week of action for the 2021-22 preps season!. Don't worry, the Prep Rally will still run through the summertime, Scotty Gange shares some of the fun things planned at the end of the show. Watch the Sunday morning 9NEWS Prep Rally as...
DENVER — Camden Ross is the most passionate ball player we have seen in this entire preps season. The Broomfield senior kicked off the 2022 Class 5A state baseball championship to an absolutely electric beginning. A lead-off walk, followed by a single set Camden, the 3-hitter for the Eagles...
Summer road trips for Grand Junction residents may mean an adventure on I-70 to Denver. Some folks drive this route or part of it every day for work and know the struggle, while others are shocked to head down the road and find it in less than ideal conditions. After...
DENVER — Calvin Booth played 13 seasons in the NBA, but was never the star of any team he played on. The most points per game he averaged was eight and the most minutes per game were 20. Now with former Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly’s departure...
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have entered into a sales agreement with Rob Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton-Penner and his son-in-law Greg Penner to make the Walmart family heirs the team's next owners. A source tells 9NEWS the sales price went for a U.S.-sports-franchise-record $4.65 billion. The previous...
DENVER — Playing all seven games, the Colorado Avalanche ultimately took down the New Jersey Devils to get the Stanley Cup. The year was 2001. The Avs, the newly-crowned 2022 Western Conference winners, are now set to return to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in more than 20 years.
DENVER — Denver Zoo hyena Kibo has died at age 23 following a battle with cancer, the zoo announced Tuesday. "We are deeply saddened to share that Kibo, our 23-year-old spotted hyena, was humanely euthanized late last week," said a statement from Denver Zoo. The zoo shared last month...
BOULDER, Colo. — Long overdue after a break due to the pandemic, Boulder's Tube to Work Day (TTWD) makes a comeback this summer. The event is tentatively set for July 15, with a backup date of July 29 in case of high water conditions. Every year, hundreds of people...
DENVER, Colorado — After the Colorado Avalanche series sweep in the Western Conference Finals, fans were eager to get their hands on gear ahead of the Stanley Cup Final. Dick's Sporting Goods stores in the Denver area opened early at 7 a.m. on Tuesday to accommodate fans who wanted the memorabilia.
DENVER — Cirque du Soleil has announced it will bring one of its touring circuses to Colorado for the first time since 2019. The company said its production of "Ovo" will stop in Loveland, Colorado Springs and Denver later this summer. "A colorful intrusion into a new day in...
DENVER — A handful of Denver Broncos players took a crack at a different sport on Tuesday to help raise money for charity. More than a dozen Broncos participated in the Healthy Swings Charity Derby at Coors Field -- which raised $255,000 for the American Cancer Society. The home...
Throughout the month of June, there will be a series of events in RINO, north of Lodo in Denver, to support the return of the gray wolf in Colorado: Live music on June 24 by the local band, Lost Walks; an educational event on June 9 at the Patagonia store; a mural dedication on June 18; a wolf brewery passport, and more.
DENVER (CBS4) – Severe thunderstorms are not likely along the Front Range Tuesday afternoon, but thunderstorms on the Eastern Plains could produce large hail and damaging wind.
Most weather models agree thunderstorms will develop in Colorado between 2-8 p.m. and stay mostly east of the I-25 urban corridor. The storms that move across the plains will be capable of producing frequent lightning, very large hail up to 2 inches in diameter, and wind gusts up to 70 mph.
(source: CBS)
The highest threat for severe storms is in the far northeast corner of the state including areas like Julesburg and Holyoke. That region...
A look at ” Anna Beninati Train Accident In Colorado: How Did Her Leg Loss Happen?” – On September 5, 2011, Anna Beninati, a teenage student from Utah, lost her legs while attempting to jump aboard a moving freight train in Colorado, in an accident that reverberated across the country.
JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – In what could soon be the largest gas station and convenience store in the world, “Buc-ee’s” officially broke ground on a project in Johnstown that will redefine the way people are welcomed to northern Colorado. With a 74,000-square-foot convenience store and 116 gas pumps built into the project design, Buc-ee’s president Beaver Aplin told CBS4 this store will be his company’s largest ever.
The project, which has been months in the making, officially broke ground on Tuesday morning. The location, set at the southwest corner of Highway 60 and I-25, promises to change the landscape of Johnstown’s...
DENVER — Demi Lovato is hitting the road for a new 32-date tour, they announced Tuesday. The Grammy-nominated singer will make a Denver stop at Fillmore Auditorium on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. The North American leg of the tour will feature support from Dead Sara and Royal & The...
KDVR FOX 31 reports that Catholic Church leadership representing the Front Range, led by Denver’s politically activist Archbishop Samuel Aquila, have sent a letter asking Colorado lawmakers who supported this year’s legislation codifying abortion rights into statute ahead of the anticipated repeal of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court to “voluntarily” refrain from taking Holy Communion, one of the harsher ecclesiastical penalties that Church leadership can impose short of excommunication and the really bad stuff from the Inquisition:
NoCo's Best is all about finding the best of the best in local food. Each of the top three spots below has been voted as the best by you, the people of Northern Colorado. Because who knows NoCo better than the people who actually live here?. Townsquare Media's Taste of...
ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. — The family of Robert and Mary Jane Bowman is extremely concerned after the two stopped communicating with others while on a camping trip in Colorado. The family says the couple, both in their 70s, loves to find secluded spots to camp. From Arkansas, the pair will often make the trip to one of their favorite places in the world - Colorado.
For more than a quarter-century, 9News meteorologist Kathy Sabine has been among the most popular personalities on Denver television. But she will no longer be at the center of the station's signature 10 p.m. weeknight newscast, the Mile High City's ratings leader for decades. Sabine isn't leaving 9News, though; she'll...
First of all, I know this plea doesn't apply to all of you. Hopefully, it doesn't apply to most of you. However, there's a reason why wildlife officials are constantly reminding us to stay away from wildlife. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) issued another warning last month after a cow...
Comments / 0