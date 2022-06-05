Sunday Morning Prep Rally (6/5/22)

DENVER (CBS4) – Severe thunderstorms are not likely along the Front Range Tuesday afternoon, but thunderstorms on the Eastern Plains could produce large hail and damaging wind. Most weather models agree thunderstorms will develop in Colorado between 2-8 p.m. and stay mostly east of the I-25 urban corridor. The storms that move across the plains will be capable of producing frequent lightning, very large hail up to 2 inches in diameter, and wind gusts up to 70 mph. (source: CBS) The highest threat for severe storms is in the far northeast corner of the state including areas like Julesburg and Holyoke. That region...

