Sunday Morning Prep Rally (6/5/22)

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DENVER — It is the last week of action for the 2021-22 preps season!. Don't worry, the Prep Rally will still run through the summertime, Scotty Gange shares some of the fun things planned at the end of the show. Watch the Sunday morning 9NEWS Prep Rally as...

9NEWS

Nuggets host pre-draft workouts with Calvin Booth at helm

DENVER — Calvin Booth played 13 seasons in the NBA, but was never the star of any team he played on. The most points per game he averaged was eight and the most minutes per game were 20. Now with former Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly’s departure...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado hyena dies at 23

DENVER — Denver Zoo hyena Kibo has died at age 23 following a battle with cancer, the zoo announced Tuesday. "We are deeply saddened to share that Kibo, our 23-year-old spotted hyena, was humanely euthanized late last week," said a statement from Denver Zoo. The zoo shared last month...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

'Tube to Work Day' returns to Boulder this summer

BOULDER, Colo. — Long overdue after a break due to the pandemic, Boulder's Tube to Work Day (TTWD) makes a comeback this summer. The event is tentatively set for July 15, with a backup date of July 29 in case of high water conditions. Every year, hundreds of people...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Avs fans eager to buy gear after Western Conference Final win

DENVER, Colorado — After the Colorado Avalanche series sweep in the Western Conference Finals, fans were eager to get their hands on gear ahead of the Stanley Cup Final. Dick's Sporting Goods stores in the Denver area opened early at 7 a.m. on Tuesday to accommodate fans who wanted the memorabilia.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Cirque du Soleil to bring insect-themed circus to Colorado

DENVER — Cirque du Soleil has announced it will bring one of its touring circuses to Colorado for the first time since 2019. The company said its production of "Ovo" will stop in Loveland, Colorado Springs and Denver later this summer. "A colorful intrusion into a new day in...
DENVER, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Watch Out for Wolves in RINO, North of Denver

Throughout the month of June, there will be a series of events in RINO, north of Lodo in Denver, to support the return of the gray wolf in Colorado: Live music on June 24 by the local band, Lost Walks; an educational event on June 9 at the Patagonia store; a mural dedication on June 18; a wolf brewery passport, and more.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Severe Thunderstorms Possible On Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Severe thunderstorms are not likely along the Front Range Tuesday afternoon, but thunderstorms on the Eastern Plains could produce large hail and damaging wind. Most weather models agree thunderstorms will develop in Colorado between 2-8 p.m. and stay mostly east of the I-25 urban corridor. The storms that move across the plains will be capable of producing frequent lightning, very large hail up to 2 inches in diameter, and wind gusts up to 70 mph. (source: CBS) The highest threat for severe storms is in the far northeast corner of the state including areas like Julesburg and Holyoke. That region...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Largest Ever ‘Buc-ee’s’ Breaks Ground In Johnstown, As Demand For Retail And Housing Grows In Northern Colorado

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – In what could soon be the largest gas station and convenience store in the world, “Buc-ee’s” officially broke ground on a project in Johnstown that will redefine the way people are welcomed to northern Colorado. With a 74,000-square-foot convenience store and 116 gas pumps built into the project design, Buc-ee’s president Beaver Aplin told CBS4 this store will be his company’s largest ever. The project, which has been months in the making, officially broke ground on Tuesday morning. The location, set at the southwest corner of Highway 60 and I-25, promises to change the landscape of Johnstown’s...
JOHNSTOWN, CO
9NEWS

Demi Lovato announces Colorado stop on new US tour

DENVER — Demi Lovato is hitting the road for a new 32-date tour, they announced Tuesday. The Grammy-nominated singer will make a Denver stop at Fillmore Auditorium on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. The North American leg of the tour will feature support from Dead Sara and Royal & The...
DENVER, CO
coloradopols.com

Bishops Hit Gas On Hypocritical Political Activism

KDVR FOX 31 reports that Catholic Church leadership representing the Front Range, led by Denver’s politically activist Archbishop Samuel Aquila, have sent a letter asking Colorado lawmakers who supported this year’s legislation codifying abortion rights into statute ahead of the anticipated repeal of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court to “voluntarily” refrain from taking Holy Communion, one of the harsher ecclesiastical penalties that Church leadership can impose short of excommunication and the really bad stuff from the Inquisition:
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

‘Something’s wrong,’ Family of missing Arkansas couple on Colorado camping trip shares concerns

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. — The family of Robert and Mary Jane Bowman is extremely concerned after the two stopped communicating with others while on a camping trip in Colorado. The family says the couple, both in their 70s, loves to find secluded spots to camp. From Arkansas, the pair will often make the trip to one of their favorite places in the world - Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Kathy Sabine Leaving Late-Night Broadcast but Not 9News

For more than a quarter-century, 9News meteorologist Kathy Sabine has been among the most popular personalities on Denver television. But she will no longer be at the center of the station's signature 10 p.m. weeknight newscast, the Mile High City's ratings leader for decades. Sabine isn't leaving 9News, though; she'll...
1230 ESPN

When Will Coloradans Learn to Leave Wildlife Alone?!

First of all, I know this plea doesn't apply to all of you. Hopefully, it doesn't apply to most of you. However, there's a reason why wildlife officials are constantly reminding us to stay away from wildlife. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) issued another warning last month after a cow...
COLORADO STATE
