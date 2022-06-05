ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2024 OL Ashton Funk adds LSU offer on first visit to Baton Rouge

By Billy Embody about 6 hours
2024 OL Ashton Funk at LSU camp. (Billy Embody - On3)

2024 Katy (Tex.) Tompkins offensive lineman Ashton Funk added an LSU offer after camping with the Tigers on Friday.

