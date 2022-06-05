ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irish Invasion Preview: Elite quarterbacks headline offensive prospects due in

By Mike Singer about 6 hours
Four-star quarterback CJ Carr (Chad Simmons/On3)

Notre Dame has its Irish Invasion camp on Sunday, June 5. Who is expected to participate in the camp on the offensive side of the ball?

Notre Dame football: Is a five-star QB really coming to South Bend?

The Notre Dame football team is doing a tremendous job on the recruiting trail, but will it bring the program a five-star quarterback?. The Notre Dame football team has plenty of rivals, and one big one is the University of Michigan. In terms of recruiting, it seems these programs are always battling each other, and this time, they are battling it out for a legacy QB for the Wolverines.
On3.com

On3.com

ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

