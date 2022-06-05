Irish Invasion Preview: Elite quarterbacks headline offensive prospects due in

When the 2021-2022 Men’s Basketball season ended it was assumed by basically everyone that Purdue would have to be active in the transfer portal. The assumptions behind that, umm, assumption were that Jaden Ivey was going pro (fact check: true) and that Eric Hunter Jr. wouldn’t be returning (fact check: true but for different reasons). Some thought that maybe Isaiah Thompson would be leaving as well but that wasn’t a guarantee but turned out to be true. Regardless though of if Thompson stayed Purdue needed help at the point guard position. Painter knew this and seemingly hit the transfer portal making calls and knocking on proverbial doors.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO