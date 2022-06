Derogatory statements concerning Islam and the prophet Muhammad made by top officials in prime minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party have sparked a diplomatic row between India and countries in the Middle East.At least five Arab nations, along with Pakistan and Afghanistan, have lodged official protests against India for the comments made by two prominent spokespeople for Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).One, Nupur Sharma, made remarks about the prophet and his wife last week while appearing on a show on Indian right-wing news channel Times Now, which regularly hosts debates on inflammatory topics.The video was first flagged by Mohammed...

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO