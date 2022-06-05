ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mike Fratello chosen as Chuck Daly achievement award winner

By TIM REYNOLDS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVYdu_0g1BSumq00
1 of 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Chuck Daly loved to shop and about 20 years ago, he dragged his friend Mike Fratello to a clothing store. Daly noticed a blue blazer with vertical stripes and told Fratello he had to buy it for himself.

Fratello questioned why.

“You’re going to wear that someday,” Daly told him, “to a very special occasion.”

Sunday became someday. And the jacket was a perfect fit.

Fratello was announced Sunday as this year’s recipient of the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the National Basketball Coaches Association. He becomes the 17th winner of the award, which originated in 2009.

“I can’t tell you how much it means,” Fratello said.

He’s won everything from big games to an Emmy award, and now an award named for his close friend.

“He’s had an amazing career and continues to make an amazing impact on the world of basketball,” said Indiana coach Rick Carlisle, the NBCA president.

Fratello has been involved in the NBA in some capacity — coach, assistant coach, or broadcaster — since the late 1970s. He spent parts of 17 seasons as a head coach in Atlanta, Cleveland and Memphis, winning 667 regular-season games and 20 playoff contests, plus won an Emmy as best on-camera sports analyst in New York in 2015.

Fratello was the NBA’s Coach of the Year in the 1985-86 season with the Hawks, and he has been accomplished at the international level as well. He most recently coached USA Basketball in qualifying games that clinched a berth in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament scheduled for September.

“I wanted to be part of helping the United States move on and qualify for the next thing,” Fratello said after those qualifying wins. “The fact we were able to do that was very rewarding to me. I love to see young guys get together, form a team, work together, play defense together, pass the ball together and then have success.”

He also spent four years coaching Ukraine’s national team — and the ongoing war there has affected him deeply. He has raved about how beautiful he found Ukraine, and has seen certain parts of cities that he used to frequent destroyed during the Russian invasion.

Fratello has reached out to every player from those teams that he can, checking on their safety and well-being.

“Those were four of the greatest years of my coaching career,” Fratello said.

The NBCA came up with the Daly award to honor those who “set a standard for integrity, competitive excellence and tireless promotion of NBA basketball.”

The past recipients are Larry Brown (2021), Del Harris (2020), Frank Layden (2019), Doug Moe (2018), Al Attles and Hubie Brown (2017), K.C. Jones and Jerry Sloan (2016), Dick Motta (2015), Bernie Bickerstaff (2014), Bill Fitch (2013), Pat Riley (2012), Lenny Wilkens (2011), Jack Ramsay and Tex Winter (2010), and Tommy Heinsohn (2009).

___

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Penny Hardaway says Rasheed Wallace 'might' join Lakers coaching staff under Darvin Ham

The Los Angeles Lakers have already accomplished the hard part in finding a suitable coach to step in after the team parted ways with Frank Vogel after the regular season. Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham was hired to fill that role last week, marking his first head coaching gig in the league. Ham comes highly respected around the league after spending several years under Mike Budenholzer in both Atlanta and Milwaukee, and he's only a year removed from being on the coaching staff that won a championship with the Bucks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
NBC Sports

Draymond Green responds to Cedric Maxwell's comments on physicality

The Boston Celtics had plenty to say about Draymond Green's Game 2 antics, but no one was more critical of the Golden State Warriors star than C's great Cedric Maxwell. Maxwell, a two-time NBA champion with Boston in 1981 and 1984, called out Green for instigating dust-ups with Grant Williams and Jaylen Brown.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Del Harris
Person
Chuck Daly
Person
Bernie Bickerstaff
Person
Al Attles
Person
Frank Layden
Person
Lenny Wilkens
Person
Dick Motta
Person
Mike Fratello
Person
Jerry Sloan
Person
Tex Winter
Person
Pat Riley
Person
Hubie Brown
Person
Doug Moe
NBC Sports

Udoka had a great message for Celtics about Draymond's trash talk

Honesty has been Ime Udoka's best policy this season. So, as much as the Boston Celtics head coach can implore his players to stay out of trouble while battling Golden State Warriors instigator Draymond Green in the NBA Finals, he can't tell them he'd take his own advice. "I told...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Nbca#Hawks
NBC Sports

JP reveals his perfect nickname to fit in with Splash Bros

Already on a team with the craftiest nickname in sports, the Splash Brothers -- Steph Curry and Klay Thompson -- Jordan Poole's rise to stardom in his third season with the Warriors has proven worthy of a moniker of his own. Just like a "Curry flurry" or "Game 6 Klay,"...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Jayson Tatum gives touching answer about relationship with Deuce

Jayson Tatum has come a long way since being drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2017. Not just as a professional basketball player, but also as a father. If you've tuned in to a Celtics game or press conference over the last few years, chances are you've seen Tatum's son, Deuce, by his side. Deuce Tatum has been a fixture at C's games and his adorable antics have made him a celebrity of sorts in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

GP2's Warriors return unlocks scary new NBA Finals lineup

BOSTON -- From the eye test to the box score and the advanced numbers, it's clear what a difference Gary Payton II's return to the Warriors made in their 107-88 thrashing of the Boston Celtics on Sunday night in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Payton played 25 minutes off...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Dwyane Wade's Stats For Each Season: The Greatest Miami Heat Player Of All Time

When you think of the greatest player to don the Miami Heat jersey, who comes to mind? The player that should immediately be in your head should be Dwyane Wade. Even before LeBron James and Chris Bosh came to town, the Heat were champions, and that was something Wade accomplished in his third season. Heck, he was Finals MVP before his best buddy James won it twice while leading Miami to two more championships alongside Wade.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Report: Rasheed Wallace is candidate to join Lakers' coaching staff

Retired four-time All-Star Rasheed Wallace is a candidate to join the Los Angeles Lakers' coaching staff under new head coach Darvin Ham, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. Charania initially reported Wallace and the Lakers had agreed upon a deal to make Wallace an assistant coach, then later added that negotiations...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Happy 10-year anniversary to LeBron James and the 2011-12 Miami Heat

In retrospect, it all seems so incredibly silly. Instead of appreciating the otherworldly talent that is LeBron James, we spent far too much time criticizing him. There were think-pieces about how LeBron was more like Scottie Pippen than Michael Jordan. Skip Bayless built an entire career on ridiculing James for not having the mythical “the clutch gene.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

936K+
Followers
452K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy