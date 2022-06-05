Now-Tropical Storm Alex only brought 1-3 inches of rain, 48-mph wind gust to Space Coast

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Flash flooding swamped and submerged vehicles on Miami streets. Vero Beach got drenched with nearly 8 inches of record-breaking rainfall.

But along the Space Coast, this weekend's disorganized storm system — which has finally strengthened to Tropical Storm Alex — brought little more than typical summertime precipitation.

Two-day rainfall totals from Friday and Saturday reached 3.5 inches in Grant, 2.9 inches in Palm Bay and 1.5 inches at Melbourne Orlando International Airport, said Cassie Leahy, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

"Just kind of about 3 inches down in southern Brevard County. But once you get into Indian River County, you had 3 to 4 — even up to 7 inches down there as you go further south," Leahy said.

In terms of wind, a squall produced a 48-mph gust at 12:06 p.m. Saturday at an Indian River Lagoon channel marker near Barefoot Bay, Leahy said.

A 44-mph gust was also recorded near Sebastian Inlet. By 5 p.m. Saturday, NWS officials canceled Brevard County's tropical storm warning and flood watch.

More: 'Cat 6' hurricane simulator with 200 mph winds, 20-foot storm surge under design at FIU

More: Will Florida dodge a major hurricane strike again in 2022? Forecast shows increased risk

U.S. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft continue to investigate Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the storm was well offshore and tracking to the east-northeast at 28 mph, about 395 miles west-southwest of Bermuda.

Alex's maximum sustained winds clocked in at 65 mph with higher gusts at 5 p.m. Sunday, up from 50 mph at 8 a.m. and 60 mph at 11 a.m. Meteorologists expect Alex to generate 2 to 3 inches of rain across Bermuda through Monday, where a tropical storm warning is in effect.

Regardless of the light local impact of now-Tropical Storm Alex, Leahy warned Space Coast residents to pay heed to future storm forecasts this season.

“Floodwaters entering your houses can be just as impactful as a heavy windstorm. We really try and focus on the hazards associated with tropical systems, not just the wind speeds — which is unfortunately how we quantify them: tropical storm, Cat 1 hurricane or whatever," Leahy said.

"That doesn't take into account the flooding, rainfall, storm surge or even tornadoes. So anytime that there's a tropical system, it's worth watching," she said.

Forecasters warn boaters that Alex continues to churn hazardous marine conditions, with buoy observations showing seas of 7 to 9 feet from Cape Canaveral south to St. Lucie Inlet.

A moderate risk of rip currents continues at Brevard beaches. Monday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, a high near 87, and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here .) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @RickNeale1

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Now-Tropical Storm Alex only brought 1-3 inches of rain, 48-mph wind gust to Space Coast