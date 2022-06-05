Dodgers: LA Lefty Slugger May Be On IL For a While

The Dodgers have placed Edwin Rios on the injured list with a hamstring injury.

Just as he was cementing his status as a viable bench bat for the Dodgers, Edwin Ríos hits the IL. The news came down on Friday that the lefty slugger suffered a serious hamstring tear. The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya was one of the first to report the news.

As Ardaya notes, the injury won't require surgery, but will keep Ríos sidelined for the foreseeable future.

After missing most of last season with a shoulder injury, Ríos has started the year out hot. In just 92 plate appearances this year, the left-handed hitter has clubbed seven home runs. Through Saturday, he's second to only Mookie Betts for the highest slugging percentage on the team.

LA promoted Eddy Alvarez from the minors in a corresponding roster move.