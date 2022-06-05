ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Apartment resident falls asleep, wakes up to fire

By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hMtdq_0g1BPs8100

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department (EFD) was called out to the 500 block of South New York Ave after midnight on June 5 for an apartment fire. Firefighters arrived to find a stove top fire and put the fire out in about five minutes.

At least one 911 call was received for the fire as a passerby called the fire in saying they could smell smoke. The apartment resident told firefighters he had turned on the oven to cook but fell asleep.

Evansville police investigating shed set on fire

The resident was awakened by “the heat” and tried to put out the fire according to EFD. When he couldn’t put out the fire, he got out of the apartment.

The Fire Investigator ruled the fire as accidental. Damage was contained to the kitchen area with severe fire damage to kitchen cabinets along with smoke and heat damage to the rest of the apartment.

EFD Chief Mike Larson said the resident did suffer from inhaling smoke and was taken to Deaconess Midtown by ambulance. He says no fire fighters were injured.

The resident of the apartment will be displaced and the Red Cross was notified.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Men who fell in Big Rivers manhole identified by coroner

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The two men who died after falling into a manhole at Big Rivers have been identified. The Henderson County Coroner’s Office has identified the men as Eric Williams, 34, of Henderson County, and Phillip Hill, 39, of Greenville. According to the Coroner’s Office, on June 7 Henderson dispatch received a […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Two people dead after falling into hole at Big Rivers plant

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Two people have died after falling into a drainage collection system at Big Rivers Electric Corporation’s Sebree Station on Tuesday. This happened at the plant on 9000 State Highway 2096. Big Rivers officials say the victims are believed to be a Big Rivers employee and an employee of contractor Charah […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

2 workers die after falling in Kentucky power plant's drainage system

ROBARDS, Ky. — Two workers have died after falling into a drainage system at a western Kentucky power plant, officials said. Big River Electric Corporation spokeswoman Stephanie McCombs confirmed that a company employee and a contractor died Tuesday while working on the company’s Sebree Station property near the Green Station power plant in Henderson County, news outlets reported.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Teen hit by truck while crossing the street in Madisonville

A teen was taken to the hospital in Madisonville, Kentucky on Wednesday morning after being hit by a truck while crossing the street on a bicycle, according to police. The Madisonville Police Department says it happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of South Main Street and West McLaughlin Avenue.
MADISONVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
State
New York State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
wevv.com

Newborn victim in Evansville death investigation identified

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of an infant who was found dead on Wednesday morning. The coroner's office says 2-week-old Wade Wilson is the boy who passed away. The Evansville Police Department says the death investigation began on Wednesday morning when officers responded to a home...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#The Resident#Efd#The Red Cross#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
104.1 WIKY

Two People Die After Falling Into A Hole

A company employee and a contractor have died after falling into a confined drainage system. This happened Tuesday at the Big Rivers power plant in Robards. Donna Stinnett with the city of Henderson says crews were on the scene for many hours trying to remove the victims from the confined space.
ROBARDS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Fire Department responds to three car wreck

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department is responding to an early morning wreck that is leaving at least one person injured. The fire department responded to a three vehicle crash at the intersection of First and Green Streets around 6:30 Monday morning. The fire department says to avoid the area while crews work […]
HENDERSON, KY
WANE-TV

Semi drives off highway into ditch, road shut down 7 hours: police

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Jasper troopers are investigating what caused a semi to veer off the highway Monday morning, ending in the death of the driver. Just after 8:30 a.m., the Martin County Sheriff’s Department received a report about a single-vehicle accident involving a semi just north of the intersection of US Highway 231 and Raglesville Road. The initial investigation found a 2002 International semi-trailer hauling lumber was on the highway when, for unknown reasons, the semi crossed the center line and ran off the east side of the road down into a ditch, coming to a stop in a tree line.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
k105.com

Leitchfield teen injured when truck flips on Lilac Rd.

A Leitchfield teenager suffered injuries after his truck flipped onto its top on Lilac Road. Monday afternoon at approximately 5:50, Grayson County Deputy Sean Fentress, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the wreck in the 2200 block of Lilac Road. Based on marks at the scene, 17-year-old Colton...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
14news.com

Coroner identifies men who died at Big Rivers in Henderson

Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to hire over 20 jail officers - Pt II. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to hire over 20 jail officers - Pt II. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to hire over 20 jail officers. Updated: 11 hours ago. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Juvenile who died in a Sunday night shooting identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – The juvenile who died in an overnight shooting has been identified by the Vanderburgh County Coroner. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the shooting death of Javion Deshay Presley-McNary, 17, who died on June 6 at 12:38 a.m. at a local hospital. Officials say he […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Juvenile involved in fatal bicycle accident identified

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A bicycle accident claimed one life. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death of Gage McCoy, 15, of Boonville. McCoy died at a local hospital after being taken there due to injuries sustained in a bicycle accident at Lincoln State Park. […]
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Multiple vehicles struck by gunfire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Many people were allegedly in danger as gunfire struck their vehicles on Thursday. On June 2 around 5:46 p.m., the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) responded to the 2800 block of McFarland Avenue for a firearm discharge where multiple vehicles were struck by gunfire. OPD says four vehicles occupied by a combined […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wamwamfm.com

Evansville Police Investigate Hit & Run

Police have a hit-and-run crash on their hands. WFIE reports two cars crashed around 3:30 pm Sunday at Riverside and Highway 41 in Evansville. Police say one of the drivers ran away from the crash. An adult and a child were in the other car. There’s no update on their...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

One dead after motorcycle crash outside Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 73-year-old Henderson man died over the weekend after he crashed his motorcycle outside city limits, deputies say. According to a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Powell was traveling along Highway 1299 Sunday near Robards when he wrecked his motorcycle. Officials say EMS transported him to Deaconess Henderson where later passed […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy