Council Bluffs, IA

Nebraska offers Iowa Western defensive lineman

By Evan Bredeson
By EvanBredeson
3 days ago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJnjI_0g1BPJfw00

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered an Iowa Western CC recruit a chance to continue his playing career beyond the 2022 season. Defensive lineman Anterio Thompson has announced via social media that the Huskers have offered him a scholarship. Thompson was one of the many recruits who participated in a camp on Friday in Lincoln, and it was at that camp that Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander made the offer. The 6’2″ 300lbs recruit made waves at Friday’s workout when he ran a 4.61 40-yard dash. With someone that big moving that fast, it’s no wonder the Cornhusker’s coaching staff practically made an offer on the spot.

This is Thompson’s second power five offer. The Kansas Jayhawks offered him a scholarship back in May. The Council Bluffs, Iowa native, is a member of the 2023 recruiting class and will play for Iowa Western this upcoming season.

CBS ranked every power five football coach, where did Scott Frost land

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34YhMJ_0g1BPJfw00

Person
Scott Frost
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions rookie CB Jermaine Waller has retired

Cross off Jermaine Waller from your Detroit Lions roster. The rookie cornerback was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Lions prior to Wednesday’s practice session. Waller was not present at the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The undrafted free agent from Virginia Tech has apparently decided not to pursue a career in football, at least not with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
