MONSON – It’s been nearly five years since homeowners Joseph and Michelle Loglisci noticed the telltale cracking and fissuring and water staining in their basement. The verdict: that their dream home, and their retirement savings, was built upon a foundation of pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete. It looked normal going in, but over time the pyrrhotite reacted with air and moisture and expands destroying itself in the process. Once it begins, there is no way to stop the reaction other than to tear it out and replace.

