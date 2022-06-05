Columbus Black History Tour Preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — COTA riders were in for a special treat on Tuesday!. Opera Columbus is celebrating 40 years by holding pop-up performances around the city throughout the month of June. They hosted a performance for COTA customers at the Broad and High Street transit stop. The group...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is partnering with Versiti Blood of Ohio on Wednesday to raise awareness about the need for blood donations. The Pulse of Summer Blood Drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Africa Event Center located off the main parking lot of the Zoo.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Saving lives one punch at a time. A local boxing coach is pulling kids off the streets and into the ring. For coach Mike Johnson, the mission is a crucial one. He’s literally taking the effort to the streets to meet kids at the ground...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — COTA customers should expect reroutes from Wednesday, June 8, until Sunday, June 12, due to the Columbus Arts Festival. Transit service and stops along Lines 3, 6, and 9 will be impacted. The 2022 Columbus Arts Festival will be set up along the Scioto Mile,...
POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has earned accreditation from the Zoological Association of America (ZAA), officials say. The ZAA completed a comprehensive four-day, on-site inspection in March followed by a review period by the ZAA accreditation committee and full ZAA Board of Director’s approval. “The...
DUBLIN, Ohio — After ten years of brainstorming and writing, Erik Jon Slangerup’s sci-fi story set in 1980s Ohio is finally available for purchase. The idea first came to the Dublin author while he was hiking through Hocking Hills. “This would be a great place to hide for...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Comedian Kevin Hart is making his way to Columbus this fall on the second leg of his "Reality Check Tour." Kevin Hart will take the stage at Nationwide Arena on November 5, 2022. Hart will also be stopping in Cincinnati on October 22. Tickets go...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is partnering with Hilliard Dream Center to host a community block party on Saturday, June 11. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wedgewood Village Apartments. This family-friendly event will include a community barbecue,...
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The Columbus Arts Festival is returning to the Scioto River area of Downtown Columbus Friday, June 10 to Sunday June 12. With more than 200 visual artists, three stages of live music, films and dozens of food trucks, the Columbus Arts Fest makes it easier than ever to support all of your favorite arts in one place.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ever wanted to stay in Scooby and Shaggy's Mystery Machine? Now is your chance. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the live-action Scooby-Doo movie, actor Matthew Lillard is hosting three "groovy stays" in the Mystery Machine. Gusts can live out their van-life drams along the...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the temperatures rise, the blood supply goes down. Be a life saver this summer and donate blood. Join QFM 96 and ABC 6 for the ABC 6 Red Cross Blood Drive on June 29 and 30. We need you to roll up your sleeve...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) will be providing young library visitors with free lunches and snacks during the summer. Students 18 and younger can receive free lunches and snacks at 17 library locations starting Monday, June 6 until Tuesday, August 23. “So many children in our...
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For the first time, Ohio State's School of Health and Rehabilitation sciences led a camp for high school students to introduce them to the variety of professions surrounding health care. The goal of the camp was to assist students in seeing a brighter future. Dr....
COLUMBUJS, Ohio (WSYX) — The YMCA of Central Ohio will soon offer STEM-based community programs for children after receiving a $1.1 million grant from Battelle. The STEM programming is set to begin in July 2022. The organizations plan of engaging over 20,000 youth and families over a two-year period.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State Buckeye and Upper Arlington Golden Bear Bo Hoag is headed to The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. after playing his way into the US Open. Hoag finished T-5 in US Open qualifying Monday at Springfield Country Club to earn a spot in...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Crew hosted a minicamp Tuesday for kids. The new experience features three days of games hosted by Worthington Kilbourne High School. Kids in first through eighth grade were invited to practice and show off their soccer skills. Crew forward Miguel Berry was on...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The hot temperatures, the sunny skies, and the kids are on summer break. It means Ohio fair season is here. "It's the calendar event of many people across the state. Fair season is really a true community," David Miran, the Chief of the Division of Amusement Ride Safety at the Ohio Department of Agriculture said.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just steps away from where a 16-year-old was shot and killed on the lawn of the Ohio Statehouse, friends and family gathered Sunday night to remember the teen and call for justice. Cries of “Justice for BJ” rang out across the Statehouse lawn, in memory...
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — On the south side of Columbus sits a homeless camp at Heer Park. Dozens of tents are homes to a number of individuals that are struggling to find a sheltered home. However, the city has sent out an eviction notice giving campers until June 14...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A ribbon-cutting for the Chillicothe Trolley will take place Friday!. The event will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Chillicothe Transit Hub located on East 7th Street. Following the ribbon-cutting, the trolley will run starting at noon. Those interested can grab a ride...
