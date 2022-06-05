ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus Black History Tour Preview

By Latricia Polk
WSYX ABC6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a new tour that will take you back in time...

abc6onyourside.com

WSYX ABC6

Opera Columbus celebrates 40 years, performs at COTA transit stop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — COTA riders were in for a special treat on Tuesday!. Opera Columbus is celebrating 40 years by holding pop-up performances around the city throughout the month of June. They hosted a performance for COTA customers at the Broad and High Street transit stop. The group...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium hosts summer blood drive Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is partnering with Versiti Blood of Ohio on Wednesday to raise awareness about the need for blood donations. The Pulse of Summer Blood Drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Africa Event Center located off the main parking lot of the Zoo.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus boxing coach hoping to save lives one punch at a time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Saving lives one punch at a time. A local boxing coach is pulling kids off the streets and into the ring. For coach Mike Johnson, the mission is a crucial one. He’s literally taking the effort to the streets to meet kids at the ground...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

COTA getting ready for busy weekend as Columbus Arts Festival returns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — COTA customers should expect reroutes from Wednesday, June 8, until Sunday, June 12, due to the Columbus Arts Festival. Transit service and stops along Lines 3, 6, and 9 will be impacted. The 2022 Columbus Arts Festival will be set up along the Scioto Mile,...
COLUMBUS, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Columbus, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium receives new accreditation

POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has earned accreditation from the Zoological Association of America (ZAA), officials say. The ZAA completed a comprehensive four-day, on-site inspection in March followed by a review period by the ZAA accreditation committee and full ZAA Board of Director’s approval. “The...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Dublin author's sci-fi novel set in 1980s Ohio released

DUBLIN, Ohio — After ten years of brainstorming and writing, Erik Jon Slangerup’s sci-fi story set in 1980s Ohio is finally available for purchase. The idea first came to the Dublin author while he was hiking through Hocking Hills. “This would be a great place to hide for...
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Kevin Hart to bring 'Reality Check Tour' to Columbus in November

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Comedian Kevin Hart is making his way to Columbus this fall on the second leg of his "Reality Check Tour." Kevin Hart will take the stage at Nationwide Arena on November 5, 2022. Hart will also be stopping in Cincinnati on October 22. Tickets go...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Division of Police co-hosting community block party

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is partnering with Hilliard Dream Center to host a community block party on Saturday, June 11. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wedgewood Village Apartments. This family-friendly event will include a community barbecue,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Entertainment taking over the stage at The Columbus Arts Festival this weekend

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The Columbus Arts Festival is returning to the Scioto River area of Downtown Columbus Friday, June 10 to Sunday June 12. With more than 200 visual artists, three stages of live music, films and dozens of food trucks, the Columbus Arts Fest makes it easier than ever to support all of your favorite arts in one place.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Scooby Doo’s Mystery Machine comes to Airbnb

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ever wanted to stay in Scooby and Shaggy's Mystery Machine? Now is your chance. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the live-action Scooby-Doo movie, actor Matthew Lillard is hosting three "groovy stays" in the Mystery Machine. Gusts can live out their van-life drams along the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lifestyle
WSYX ABC6

Battelle, YMCA of Central Ohio to launch STEM programs for kids

COLUMBUJS, Ohio (WSYX) — The YMCA of Central Ohio will soon offer STEM-based community programs for children after receiving a $1.1 million grant from Battelle. The STEM programming is set to begin in July 2022. The organizations plan of engaging over 20,000 youth and families over a two-year period.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Former Buckeye Bo Hoag plays his way into the US Open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State Buckeye and Upper Arlington Golden Bear Bo Hoag is headed to The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. after playing his way into the US Open. Hoag finished T-5 in US Open qualifying Monday at Springfield Country Club to earn a spot in...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Crew puts on kids minicamp at Worthington Kilbourne High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Crew hosted a minicamp Tuesday for kids. The new experience features three days of games hosted by Worthington Kilbourne High School. Kids in first through eighth grade were invited to practice and show off their soccer skills. Crew forward Miguel Berry was on...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio prepares for fair season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The hot temperatures, the sunny skies, and the kids are on summer break. It means Ohio fair season is here. "It's the calendar event of many people across the state. Fair season is really a true community," David Miran, the Chief of the Division of Amusement Ride Safety at the Ohio Department of Agriculture said.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Ribbon cutting ceremony to be held for Chillicothe Trolley on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A ribbon-cutting for the Chillicothe Trolley will take place Friday!. The event will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Chillicothe Transit Hub located on East 7th Street. Following the ribbon-cutting, the trolley will run starting at noon. Those interested can grab a ride...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

