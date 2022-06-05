ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Root happy to focus on scoring runs after ‘unhealthy’ time as captain

By Simon Burnton at Lord's
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QYmDR_0g1BNsd500

Joe Root admitted that captaincy had become “a very unhealthy relationship” after his first match since passing that potentially toxic baton to Ben Stokes ended with him sealing England’s first Test win in 10 months and scoring both his first fourth-innings century and his 10,000th Test run.

Root gave up the captaincy in April after England followed a disastrous Ashes tour with a series defeat in the West Indies , having found the burdens of leadership increasingly overbearing.

“It had become a very unhealthy relationship, the captaincy and me,” he said. “It started to take a really bad toll on my personal health. I couldn’t leave it at the ground any more, it was coming home. It wasn’t fair on my family, on people close to me, and it wasn’t fair on myself either. I had thrown everything at it and I was determined to help turn this team around but it got to the stage where it was time for someone else to lead, and I can influence it in a different role.”

Related: Joe Root hits century as England seal win over New Zealand in first Test

Root’s innings against New Zealand started relatively quietly before he accelerated as conditions on the field and the match situation altered – he had scored 34 off 89 when Stokes was dismissed on Saturday afternoon, but got 81 off 81 thereafter, ending with the pull for four that sealed a five-wicket win. Afterwards he said repaying his great friend and successor for some stellar performances in the past felt more significant than ticking off individual milestones.

“That’s a great motivator for me moving forward, with the amount of amazing things Ben did for this team under my leadership,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for me in the next phase of my career to do that for him. It meant a huge amount to get over the line. It was very special to get the hundred and reach 10,000 runs, I can’t pretend it wasn’t, but nothing replicates winning games of cricket.

“When you walk through the dressing room and you’re high-fiving the rest of the group and you can see the genuine joy and elation on their faces. That’s the thing I’ve missed the most, I suppose, over the last year and a bit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24OSNw_0g1BNsd500
Joe Root (right) said he was pleased to repay Ben Stokes for the new England captain’s performances under his leadership. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Stokes applauded from the balcony as Root, impeccably supported by Ben Foakes, scored the winning runs. “Everything that he’s spoken about with the captaincy and everything, to see him walk off there, seeing the pure joy to win a game for England in his first game after stepping down as captain, was amazing,” he said.

“We are very close. We’re not just work colleagues. As emotional as it was for him, it was fantastic for me to see a very close friend walk off after leading England to victory.”

If the final morning, thanks to Root, Foakes and a rather benign ball, was notable mainly for its lack of drama, the combination of Stokes and the new coach, Brendon McCullum, should ensure there is plenty of that in future. “Even last night, when Foakes was going out to bat Baz [McCullum] wanted to send Broady out to go and have a slog, just score 30 to 40 runs and the game is done,” Stokes said.

Related: England beat New Zealand by five wickets: first Test, day four – as it happened

“That’s the kind of stuff that we’re not used to in the dressing room, and those things will do us the world of good. Those little things, the confidence and the energy that he brings, and his mindset towards the game. He’s just going to make everybody feel 10 feet tall in any situation that we’re in. We’ve got a long road ahead of us. It’s not an overnight thing. But this is what me and Brendon are trying to work towards.”

Kane Williamson, the New Zealand captain, said he thought the game “was on a knife-edge” overnight. “This morning we knew if we could pick up a wicket early then things can happen quickly, and it wasn’t to be,” he said, before turning to Root’s achievement in becoming the 14 th person in the history of Test cricket to score 10,000 runs: “He keeps leading the way and doing it with real grace and a sense of ease as well. He’s always a pleasure to play against – and a real challenge as well.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Jack Leach ready for England action but Ollie Robinson out of Test series

England’s preparations for the second Test against New Zealand, which starts at Trent Bridge on Friday, have been boosted by the apparent recovery of Jack Leach, withdrawn from the opening match after an hour’s play after suffering concussion in the field. Leach will be assessed again on Thursday but is on course to prove himself available for selection, while Ben Stokes is said to be fully fit despite bowling gingerly in the nets on Wednesday afternoon.
SPORTS
The Guardian

Matthew Wade guides Australia to Twenty20 series win in Sri Lanka

Australia survived an electric spell from the all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga to edge Sri Lanka by three wickets and wrap up their three-match Twenty20 series. The veteran wicketkeeper Matthew Wade (26 not out) handled the immense pressure of batting with the tail to secure victory with 13 balls to spare in Colombo on Wednesday night as the visitors took an unassailable 2-0 lead.
SPORTS
The Guardian

Beth Mead focused on England Euro success after Olympic snub

Beth Mead says she has learned to channel her energy “a little bit better” after going into the 2021-22 campaign fuelled by the disappointment of rejection. The forward was named the Arsenal fans’ player of the season after a stellar campaign in which she scored 11 goals and provided eight assists, the joint highest in the league alongside Manchester United’s Ella Toone. Mead had credited her success to “playing angry” after she was not picked for the Olympics by the temporary England and Team GB manager, Hege Riise, last summer.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane Williamson
Person
Joe Root
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Brendon Mccullum
Person
Ben Foakes
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

How we met: ‘We were scared someone would open our marriage certificate and we’d go to prison’

In the summer of 2010, Rainer was volunteering at an underground LGBTQ+ film festival in Jakarta. “I was born and raised in the city and had been part of the festival for a while,” he says. “There are some anti-LGBTQ+ laws and a lot of prejudice towards gay people in Indonesia, so we never told the authorities exactly what we were showing when we asked for permissions.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

The Guardian

307K+
Followers
76K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy