ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

June gas prices: Average cost per gallon in each of the 50 states

By Richard Suter
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVFdV_0g1BNSsJ00

A 55% jump from June 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30okrg_0g1BNSsJ00 (USA TODAY Network)

Since March 2022, gas prices have skyrocketed in the United States, with the average cost staying above $4 a gallon and currently sitting at record highs. The massive hike began after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which created a rise in oil prices that soared to a near 30% increase within days. Now, summer travel has combined with the worldwide restrictions on Russia and inflation, unleashing a fuel-frenzied storm that has made filling up a costly concern. And the pain at the pump doesn't seem likely to subside anytime soon as all 50 states now have an average that exceeds $4 a gallon. What does your state currently average for a gallon of Regular Unleaded? Here is the breakdown at the pump, according to
AAA ...

Alabama: $4.484

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIdza_0g1BNSsJ00 (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Alaska: $5.351

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ITMUZ_0g1BNSsJ00 (AP Photo/Al Grillo, file)

Arizona: $5.109

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oXcl7_0g1BNSsJ00 (USA TODAY Network)

Arkansas: $4.360

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jib9J_0g1BNSsJ00 (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

California: $6.297

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzu9j_0g1BNSsJ00 (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Colorado: $4.568

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HNQcq_0g1BNSsJ00 (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Connecticut: $4.835

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ChLs_0g1BNSsJ00 (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Delaware: $4.783

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKGh0_0g1BNSsJ00 (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Florida: $4.749

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tpbsu_0g1BNSsJ00 (USA TODAY Network)

Georgia: $4.256

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wSLYm_0g1BNSsJ00 (USA TODAY Network)

Hawaii: $5.473

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302VHk_0g1BNSsJ00 (Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images)

Idaho: $4.874

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XVFly_0g1BNSsJ00 (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Illinois: $5.369

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WaD8L_0g1BNSsJ00 (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register)

Indiana: $4.968

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2peqWp_0g1BNSsJ00 (USA TODAY Network)

Iowa: $4.539

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BDQcB_0g1BNSsJ00 (USA TODAY Network)

Kansas: $4.394

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLacS_0g1BNSsJ00 (AP Photo/Andrei Pungovschi)

Kentucky: $4.634

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8FBM_0g1BNSsJ00 (AP Photo/Andrei Pungovschi)

Louisiana: $4.400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p5YcR_0g1BNSsJ00 (AP Photo/Martha Irvine)

Maine: $4.919

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fInW_0g1BNSsJ00 (USA TODAY Network)

Maryland: $4.809

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IlIAi_0g1BNSsJ00 (USA TODAY Network)

Massachusetts: $4.914

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9jLI_0g1BNSsJ00 (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michigan: $5.020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yznfj_0g1BNSsJ00 (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Minnesota: $4.564

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYPRq_0g1BNSsJ00 (USA TODAY Network)

Mississippi: $4.372

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21NWAf_0g1BNSsJ00 (USA TODAY Network)

Missouri: $4.421

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jxnCL_0g1BNSsJ00 (USA TODAY Network)

Montana: $4.590

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1myj7P_0g1BNSsJ00 (Photo by Bill Schaefer/Getty Images)

Nebraska: $4.539

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcrEw_0g1BNSsJ00 (Sipa via AP Images)

Nevada: $5.449

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LygCP_0g1BNSsJ00 (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

New Hampshire: $4.859

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDSxd_0g1BNSsJ00 (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

New Jersey: $4.916

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451vnJ_0g1BNSsJ00 (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New Mexico: $4.587

(FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

New York: $4.851

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPRaU_0g1BNSsJ00 (USA TODAY Network)

North Carolina: $4.490

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYvVs_0g1BNSsJ00 (USA TODAY Network)

North Dakota: $4.516

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HAarx_0g1BNSsJ00 (AP Photo/David Kolpack)

Ohio: $4.808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHhd5_0g1BNSsJ00 (USA TODAY Network)

Oklahoma: $4.400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O9Q4r_0g1BNSsJ00 (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oregon: $5.378

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5usH_0g1BNSsJ00 (Sipa via AP Images)

Pennsylvania: $4.913

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DyVnZ_0g1BNSsJ00 (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Rhode Island: $4.896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sfOer_0g1BNSsJ00 (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

South Carolina: $4.428

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XBEPJ_0g1BNSsJ00 (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

South Dakota: $4.504

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03755u_0g1BNSsJ00 (AP Photo/Argus Leader, Elisha Page)

Tennessee: $4.458

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuPVU_0g1BNSsJ00 (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Texas: $4.491

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4VhR_0g1BNSsJ00 (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Utah: $4.816

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PGhzj_0g1BNSsJ00 ( PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Vermont: $4.878

(USA TODAY Network)

Virginia: $4.582

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJzl6_0g1BNSsJ00 (USA TODAY Network)

Washington: $5.362

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W3mkg_0g1BNSsJ00 (USA TODAY Network)

West Virginia: $4.599

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLsl9_0g1BNSsJ00 (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Wisconsin: $4.754

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NR39o_0g1BNSsJ00 (Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Wyoming: $4.507

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sp8En_0g1BNSsJ00 (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

1

1

Comments / 210

A.J.
3d ago

I suggest every person take 2 weeks of leave and sleeps. Maybe the price won't go over $7 a gal. Sleepy Joe doesn't care who he hurts or kills. He has billions to make by pushing the GREEN ENERGY deal. He just doesn't realize the power grid is almost toast and without fossil fuels we will go dark.

Reply(3)
91
Me
3d ago

Sure miss those mean tweets and cheap gas prices 😳💸💸💸💸😳 Go Joey go! 👏 your doing a great job destroying America 🇺🇸 saving our oil.

Reply(11)
67
Michael
3d ago

so a lot of the Democrats are saying this is not the presents fault this is not the president's fault not his fault, yet he shut the pipelines down, canceled all drillings, and if wanted to through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission he could do something since technically he's their boss which by the way the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission governs over the oil and gas. now I know all you Democrats are saying he's doing a fine upstanding job but let's face facts. two years ago gas prices was around $1.20 a gallon here in lower Alabama oh, the cost of living was actually decreasing, jobs were up oh, we didn't have all these countries trying to kill each other oh, there was a peace treaty signed with China the decrease the amount of nukes and he was trying speaking by the way of former President Trump to get more drilling's started so we could be self-sufficient and not have to buy from foreign oil companies. now what I'm stating you could look it up we've all seen it on the ne

Reply
26
Related
Fast Company

This map of gas prices shows which states are paying the highest and lowest at the pump

The national average for a gallon of gasoline has now hit $4.58 as of May 19, according to the AAA. That’s up nearly 10% over just the last month, and up a whopping $1.43 per gallon from last year. While there are myriad factors that factor into gas price rises, the AAA says the spiking prices are primarily due to the increasing price of crude oil, which is now at $110 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
AOL Corp

Gas prices: 7 U.S. states top $5 per gallon as inflation bites

Brace yourselves for more pain at the pump this summer. Seven states are now at an average of $5 or higher per gallon, according to AAA data, with Illinois becoming the latest to join California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, and Alaska. California's gasoline prices continue to be significantly higher than...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Wyoming State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Dakota State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
South Dakota State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Usa Today Network#Ap Photo Butch Dill Rrb#Getty Images Rrb
Daily Mail

'Liz lost her way' Wyoming voters turn on their GOP lawmaker: Trump heads to Casper to rally for primary rival Harriet Hageman - but other locals say they'll remain loyal to Cheney

Wyoming residents at a diner in Casper are overwhelmingly in support of Representative Liz Cheney's GOP primary rival Harriet Hageman – but there were at least two men who said they weren't turning on their current congresswoman. Robert Morris, 73, a local of Casper, told DailyMail.com on Saturday that...
CASPER, WY
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: 34 states extend emergency SNAP worth $95

While millions of Americans rely on food stamps each month, many families relied heavily on the emergency allotments given due to the pandemic. As inflation continues to rise, the cost of food does too, causing families to buy less with their food stamps. In response, some states have extended the...
ALABAMA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Gas Price
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19 Right Now

COVID-19 cases across the United States have been on the rise since the beginning of April, though deaths have been declining since February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases increased in 45 states from two weeks ago, and based on cases per capita, the most dangerous state for COVID-19 is Rhode […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Major cheese recall: 92 cheeses were recalled and they’re dangerous to eat

Listeria monocytogenes continues to be a cause of concern, as the bacteria triggered another product recall, this time involving several cheese products from Paris Brothers. The company issued a recall for eight varieties of cheeses that were sold in several states under various brands. In total, 92 different kinds of cheese products across a wide range of brands and retailers are included in the recall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
162K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy