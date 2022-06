June gas prices: Average cost per gallon in each of the 50 states

A 55% jump from June 2021

Since March 2022, gas prices have skyrocketed in the United States, with the average cost staying above $4 a gallon and currently sitting at record highs. The massive hike began after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which created a rise in oil prices that soared to a near 30% increase within days. Now, summer travel has combined with the worldwide restrictions on Russia and inflation, unleashing a fuel-frenzied storm that has made filling up a costly concern. And the pain at the pump doesn't seem likely to subside anytime soon as all 50 states now have an average that exceeds $4 a gallon. What does your state currently average for a gallon of Regular Unleaded? Here is the breakdown at the pump, according to AAA ...

Alabama: $4.484

Alaska: $5.351

Arizona: $5.109

Arkansas: $4.360

California: $6.297

Colorado: $4.568

Connecticut: $4.835

Delaware: $4.783

Florida: $4.749

Georgia: $4.256

Hawaii: $5.473

Idaho: $4.874

Illinois: $5.369

Indiana: $4.968

Iowa: $4.539

Kansas: $4.394

Kentucky: $4.634

Louisiana: $4.400

Maine: $4.919

Maryland: $4.809

Massachusetts: $4.914

Michigan: $5.020

Minnesota: $4.564

Mississippi: $4.372

Missouri: $4.421

Montana: $4.590

Nebraska: $4.539

Nevada: $5.449

New Hampshire: $4.859

New Jersey: $4.916

New Mexico: $4.587

New York: $4.851

North Carolina: $4.490

North Dakota: $4.516

Ohio: $4.808

Oklahoma: $4.400

Oregon: $5.378

Pennsylvania: $4.913

Rhode Island: $4.896

South Carolina: $4.428

South Dakota: $4.504

Tennessee: $4.458

Texas: $4.491

Utah: $4.816

Vermont: $4.878

Virginia: $4.582

Washington: $5.362

West Virginia: $4.599

Wisconsin: $4.754

Wyoming: $4.507

