June gas prices: Average cost per gallon in each of the 50 states
A 55% jump from June 2021Since March 2022, gas prices have skyrocketed in the United States, with the average cost staying above $4 a gallon and currently sitting at record highs. The massive hike began after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which created a rise in oil prices that soared to a near 30% increase within days. Now, summer travel has combined with the worldwide restrictions on Russia and inflation, unleashing a fuel-frenzied storm that has made filling up a costly concern. And the pain at the pump doesn't seem likely to subside anytime soon as all 50 states now have an average that exceeds $4 a gallon. What does your state currently average for a gallon of Regular Unleaded? Here is the breakdown at the pump, according to AAA ...
Alabama: $4.484
Alaska: $5.351
Arizona: $5.109
Arkansas: $4.360
California: $6.297
Colorado: $4.568
Connecticut: $4.835
Delaware: $4.783
Florida: $4.749
Georgia: $4.256
Hawaii: $5.473
Idaho: $4.874
Illinois: $5.369
Indiana: $4.968
Iowa: $4.539
Kansas: $4.394
Kentucky: $4.634
Louisiana: $4.400
Maine: $4.919
Maryland: $4.809
Massachusetts: $4.914
Michigan: $5.020
Minnesota: $4.564
Mississippi: $4.372
Missouri: $4.421
Montana: $4.590
Nebraska: $4.539
Nevada: $5.449
New Hampshire: $4.859
New Jersey: $4.916
New Mexico: $4.587
New York: $4.851
North Carolina: $4.490
North Dakota: $4.516
Ohio: $4.808
Oklahoma: $4.400
Oregon: $5.378
Pennsylvania: $4.913
Rhode Island: $4.896
South Carolina: $4.428
South Dakota: $4.504
Tennessee: $4.458
Texas: $4.491
Utah: $4.816
Vermont: $4.878
Virginia: $4.582
Washington: $5.362
West Virginia: $4.599
Wisconsin: $4.754
Wyoming: $4.507
