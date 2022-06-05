ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page County, IA

Sundays With Mike: Primary preview

By Mike Peterson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Shenandoah) -- In most election years, Iowa's June primary takes a back seat to the November general election in terms of importance. In fact, it could be argued that Tuesday's primary vote is more important than this fall's election--especially on the local level. And, as the long and sometimes arduous primary...

kmaland.com

Maher celebrates supervisor's race victory

(Shenandoah) -- Todd Maher credits "unimaginable support" with a stunning victory in Tuesday's Iowa Primary. Unofficial results from the Page County Auditor's Office show Maher winning the Page County 2nd District Supervisor's Republican nomination over incumbent Alan Armstrong. Maher tallied 1,473 votes--or 68.29%, to Armstrong's 681 votes, or 31.57%. Maher told KMA News Wednesday morning he couldn't be happier with the win.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa Primary Election: Find results here

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polls closed at 8 p.m. for Iowa’s Primary Election. Iowans are making their voices heard in several key races, including the House and Senate. The votes will set the stage for the November midterms. Find election results below or check with your county auditor’s...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, June 8th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley easily won his primary race as he seeks an eighth term. Jim Carlin, a Republican state senator from Sioux City, had challenged Grassley in Tuesday’s primary. It was the first time Grassley faced a primary opponent since winning a seat in the senate in 1980. Retired Navy Admiral Mike Franken will face Grassley in the General Election. Franken won the Democratic Party’s U-S Senate nomination with a double-digit victory over former Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Wood edges Dykstra in Statehouse stunner

(Undated) -- Barring unforeseen circumstances, a Shenandoah High School graduate is headed to the Iowa Legislature next year. Unofficial results show Devon Wood winning the Iowa House's 17th District's Republican nomination by defeating former Ringgold County Supervisor Paul Dykstra in Tuesday's primary. Wood received 1,790 votes, or 51.22%, to Dykstra's 1,700 votes, or 48.64%. After graduating from SHS in 2015, Wood attended Simpson College, where she served as chair of the Iowa Federation of College Republicans, and chair of the Simpson College Republicans, She also clerked in the Iowa House for former State Representatives Clel Baudler and Mary Ann Hanusa--who is now running for state auditor. Currently a New Market resident, Wood tells KMA News she was honored by the victory.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Crouch wins tightly contested Mills County supervisor GOP nomination

(Glenwood) -- It was an eventful Primary night for several supervisors races throughout KMAland Tuesday, including in Mills County. Unofficial results from Tuesday's Iowa Primary in Mills County show Supervisors Republican Incumbent Richard Crouch as the winner with 795 votes or 51.79%, over a strong challenge from Sandi Winton, who received 740 votes or 48.21%. A lifelong Mills County resident, Crouch was first elected to the county board room in 2002 and will now seek his sixth term as a supervisor in November. Crouch says he is thankful and appreciative of those who supported him in this year's primary. When KMA News asked what set him apart from the rest, Crouch says his efforts over the past 20 years likely came through, including work done during recovery from the floods striking the area most recently in 2019.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Peterson secures GOP nomination for Montgomery County 4th district supervisor spot

(Red Oak) -- Familiar faces will be back on the November ballot for the GOP ticket in Montgomery County's supervisor races. Unofficial results from Tuesday's Iowa Primary in Montgomery County indicate Republican incumbent Mark Peterson secured the victory in the county's 4th district supervisor race earning 181 votes, or 78.7%. Meanwhile, his challenger George Bruce mustered 49 votes or 21.3% of the ballots cast. A Stanton High School graduate, Peterson owns an associate of arts degree from Southwestern Community College in Creston. For most of his adult life, he worked in agribusiness, including a 12-year stint at a farm equipment dealership in Red Oak, and currently works as a farmer. KMA News asked Peterson to give his reaction to the victory.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Armstrong-Maher matchup tops KMAland supervisors races

(Undated) -- High anxiety levels are expected among KMAland residents awaiting the results of some very important races Tuesday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the 2022 Iowa Primary election. Of local interferes are some high-profile supervisors races--including a hotly-contested matchup for Page County's 2nd District Republican nomination. Incumbent Alan Armstrong faces a stiff challenge from Todd Maher for the GOP ticket. Perhaps the race's biggest issue concerns proposed wind turbine projects in the county. Recently, Armstrong voted in favor of a moratorium for up to 180 days on the filing of any permits for wind energy conversion systems. In an interview as part of "Meet the Candidates" segment of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Armstrong said the move allowed for an investigation into new technology used in the industry. However, he believes the existing ordinance is fair for all involved, and that wind projects are viable.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Wellhausen: ballot machine issue, recount not expected to impact all races

(Clarinda) -- Despite hiccups with the ballot machines during Tuesday's Iowa Primary in Page County, county officials say the issue shouldn't affect most unofficial results. Meeting in special session Wednesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a letter acknowledging Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen's request to perform an administrative recount of ballots from yesterday's primaries. While saying each machine was thoroughly tested before Election Day, Wellhausen says the Iowa Secretary of State's Office reported issues with the Unisyn voting equipment, including multiple instances of paper jams when voters inserted ballots into the tabulator. She says this caused the number on the tabulator to increase and led to the appearance that more ballots were cast than voters who signed a declaration of eligibility. However, Wellhausen says there appear to be seven precincts with just one extra ballot cast in Page County.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Kirk Samples, Jr., 90, of Red Oak, Iowa

Memorials: suggested to the First United Methodist Church-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Pottawattamie County Primary Election Results

Pottawattamie County Primary Election Results Republican Party Votes *Denotes Winner U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley* 4,017 Jim Carlin 1,457 Write-In 8 U.S. Representative - District 4 Randy Feenstra 4,644 Write-In 47 Governor Kim Reynolds 5,108 Write-In 89 Secretary of State Paul D Pate 4,768 Write-In 21 State Auditor Mary Ann Hanusa* 4,132 Todd Halbur 1,058 Write-In 9 State Treasurer Roby Smith 4,596 Write-In 20 Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig 4,683 Write-In 24 Attorney General Brenna Bird 4,578 Write-In 20 State Senator - District 6 Jason Schultz 106 Write-In 1 State Representative - District 11 Brian Best 107 Write-In 0 State Representative - District 15 Matt W. Windschitl* 1,100 Rebecca Wilkerson 477 Write-In 4 State Representative - District 16 David Sieck 867 Write-In 4 State Representative - District 19 Write-In 109 State Representative - District 20 Sarah Abdouch* 549 Thoms Riley 430 Write-In 4 County Supervisor Scott A Belt* 2,561 Jeff Jorgensen* 2,853 Susan Miller* 2,587 Justin Schutlz 2,378 David L Smith 1,331 Shawn Smith 995 John Ray Springhower 888 Write-In 31 County Treasurer Lea A Voss 4,999 Write-In 32 County Recorder Andrew Moats* 2,327 Jenni Sandau 1,569 Cole Button 1,282 Write-In 7 County Attorney Matthew D Wilber 4,961 Write-In 25 Democratic Party Votes U.S. Senator Abby Finkenauer* 1,214 Michael Franken 761 Glenn Hurst 405 Write-In 3 U.S. Representative - District 4 Ryan Melton 2,231 Write-In 4 Governor Deidre DeJear 2,275 Write-In 10 Secretary of State Joel Miller* 1,592 Eric Van Lancker 639 Write-In 6 State Auditor Rob Sand 2,242 Write-In 5 State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald 2,238 Write-In 3 Secretary of Agriculture John Norwood 2,206 Write-In 6 Attorney General Tom Miller 2,254 Write-In 4 State Senator - District 6 Write-In 1 State Representative - District 11 Write-In 2 State Representative - District 15 Write-In 26 State Representative - District 16 Write-In 4 State Representative - District 19 Elizabeth Christensen* 539 Vergarie Sanford 298 Write-In 3 State Representative - District 20 Josh Turek 637 Write-In 1 County Supervisor Jeff Shudak 2,218 Write-In 113 County Treasurer Write-In 115 County Recorder Write-In 130 County Attorney Write-In 81.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Adair County Primary Election Results

Adair County Primary Election Results Field 1 Field 2 ﻿Republican Party Votes U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley 592 Jim Carlin 171 Write-In 2 U.S. Representative - Distrct 3 Zach Nunn 516 Nicole Hasso 113 Gary Leffler 81 Write-In 1 Governor Kim Reynolds 720 Write-In 3 Secretary of State Paul D. Pate 687 Write-In 1 State Auditor Todd Halbur* 343 Mary Ann Hanusa 287 Write-In 1 State Treasurer Roby Smith* 630 Write-In 1 Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig 684 Write-In 1 Attorney General Brenna Bird 643 Write-In 3 State Representative - District 23 Ray Bubba Sorensen 711 Write-In 6 County Supervisor - District 2 Jodie Hoadley 136 Steven Shelley 82 Write-In 0 County Supervisor - District 4 Nathan Baier 97 Nick Carson 47 Write-In 0 County Treasurer Brenda L. Wallace 712 Write-In 5 County Recorder Janelle Schneider 718 Write-In 2 County Attorney Write-In 43 Democratic Party Votes U.S. Senator Michael Franken 141 Glenn Hurst 71 Abby Finkenauer 15 Write-In 0 U.S. Representative - District 3 Cindy Axne 220 Write-In 0 Governor Deidre DeJear 209 Write-In 0 Secretary of State Joel Miller 130 Eric Van Lancker 67 Write-In 0 State Auditor Rob Sand 218 Write-In 0 State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald 220 Write-In 0 Secretary of Agriculture John Norwood 211 Write-In 0 Attorney General Tom Miller 219 Write-In 0 State Representative - District 23 Write-In 18 County Supervisor - District 2 Write-In 6 County Supervisor - District 4 Write-In 4 County Treasurer Write-In 12 County Recorder Write-In 9 County Attorney Melissa S. Larson 201 Write-In 5.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 6th, 2022

(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa National Guard has confirmed the 33-year-old gunman who killed two young women outside an Ames church was a sergeant in the Guard and one of his victims had been in the Guard since 2019. Twenty-two-year-old Eden Montang was a mortuary affairs specialist with an Iowa National Guard battalion based in Boone. Johnathan Whitlach, a human resources specialist in the same unit, had been in the Guard for nearly seven years. The Story County Sheriff said last Friday that Montang recently ended a relationship with Whitlach, and he had been arrested days before the shooting and charged with harassing her at work. Authorities say Whitlach shot Montang and 21-year-old Vivian Flores, then himself outside of Cornerstone Church in Ames.
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Montgomery County board accepts Burke's resignation

(Red Oak) -- Tuesday's Iowa Primary was the swan song for Stephanie Burke as Montgomery County's auditor. As expected, the county's board of supervisors Wednesday morning accepted Burke's resignation, effective June 30th. In reading her resignation letter, Burke announced that she's leaving county office to accept the school business official and board secretary's position with the Stanton School District.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Edward Sharkness, 79, of Red Oak, Iowa

Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Meals on Wheels Program. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

William Carlson, 84, Clarinda, Iowa

Location: Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton, Iowa. Visitation Location: Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton, Iowa. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Burial at a later date.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Union County storm cleanup continues

(Creston) -- Damage assessments and cleanup operations are underway in Union County after severe weather ripped through Tuesday evening. Heavy tree and structure damage is reported following high winds and at least one tornado. Union County Emergency Management Coordinator Jo Ann Duckwork tells KMA News her county was placed under a tornado warning at around 7:45 p.m. after a twister was spotted near Orient in Adair County. Then, activity moved closer to Creston.
UNION COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

NWS warns of severe weather potential

(Valley) -- KMAland residents may want to watch the sky while heading to the polls today. National Weather Service officials say severe weather is expected later this afternoon and evening. Brian Miller is a meteorologist with the weather service's Valley, Nebraska office. Miller tells KMA News most activity in the region is expected later this evening.
VALLEY, NE

