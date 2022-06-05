Sundays With Mike: Primary preview

Pottawattamie County Primary Election Results Republican Party Votes *Denotes Winner U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley* 4,017 Jim Carlin 1,457 Write-In 8 U.S. Representative - District 4 Randy Feenstra 4,644 Write-In 47 Governor Kim Reynolds 5,108 Write-In 89 Secretary of State Paul D Pate 4,768 Write-In 21 State Auditor Mary Ann Hanusa* 4,132 Todd Halbur 1,058 Write-In 9 State Treasurer Roby Smith 4,596 Write-In 20 Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig 4,683 Write-In 24 Attorney General Brenna Bird 4,578 Write-In 20 State Senator - District 6 Jason Schultz 106 Write-In 1 State Representative - District 11 Brian Best 107 Write-In 0 State Representative - District 15 Matt W. Windschitl* 1,100 Rebecca Wilkerson 477 Write-In 4 State Representative - District 16 David Sieck 867 Write-In 4 State Representative - District 19 Write-In 109 State Representative - District 20 Sarah Abdouch* 549 Thoms Riley 430 Write-In 4 County Supervisor Scott A Belt* 2,561 Jeff Jorgensen* 2,853 Susan Miller* 2,587 Justin Schutlz 2,378 David L Smith 1,331 Shawn Smith 995 John Ray Springhower 888 Write-In 31 County Treasurer Lea A Voss 4,999 Write-In 32 County Recorder Andrew Moats* 2,327 Jenni Sandau 1,569 Cole Button 1,282 Write-In 7 County Attorney Matthew D Wilber 4,961 Write-In 25 Democratic Party Votes U.S. Senator Abby Finkenauer* 1,214 Michael Franken 761 Glenn Hurst 405 Write-In 3 U.S. Representative - District 4 Ryan Melton 2,231 Write-In 4 Governor Deidre DeJear 2,275 Write-In 10 Secretary of State Joel Miller* 1,592 Eric Van Lancker 639 Write-In 6 State Auditor Rob Sand 2,242 Write-In 5 State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald 2,238 Write-In 3 Secretary of Agriculture John Norwood 2,206 Write-In 6 Attorney General Tom Miller 2,254 Write-In 4 State Senator - District 6 Write-In 1 State Representative - District 11 Write-In 2 State Representative - District 15 Write-In 26 State Representative - District 16 Write-In 4 State Representative - District 19 Elizabeth Christensen* 539 Vergarie Sanford 298 Write-In 3 State Representative - District 20 Josh Turek 637 Write-In 1 County Supervisor Jeff Shudak 2,218 Write-In 113 County Treasurer Write-In 115 County Recorder Write-In 130 County Attorney Write-In 81.
