Congress & Courts

Toomey says expanding gun background checks "on the table" as Senate talks continue

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Sen. Pat Toomey says an expansion...

Guest
3d ago

I’m still waiting for any politician to honestly ask their colleagues how background checks will stop gun crime especially since criminals don’t abide by any laws hence why they are called criminals.

Edward Bellair
3d ago

As it sits they be age adjusting. 18 years or older for certain guns but at the ripe old age of 5 years old you can have the talk about gender reassignment? What's wrong with this?

Andrea Patterson
3d ago

All you're doing is punishing law abiding citizens as criminals don't buy their guns legally. There is already a background check on legally purchased guns.

Related
deseret.com

Three gun safety measures Republicans think could actually pass

Since the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, lawmakers have discussed a number of gun safety proposals. To actually get anything passed and to the president’s desk, though, would require the bipartisan support of Democrats and at least 10 Senate Republicans. President Joe Biden thinks bipartisan solutions...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

“We can’t even get background checks”: Democrats already “caved” in gun bill negotiations with GOP

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. While warning that lawmakers' continued inaction on gun control legislation will have "significant consequences" for democracy in the U.S., Sen. Chris Murphy on Sunday also tempered expectations regarding the ongoing bipartisan negotiations that began in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas late last month.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

White House says President Biden is not considering 'doing anything' to get rid of the Second Amendment

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden isn't doing anything "to get rid of the Second Amendment" during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre's comments come amid increasing calls for stricter gun laws after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
POLITICO

A federal appeals court has ruled that the 14th Amendment's bar on insurrectionists holding office may be applied to current and future political candidates.

At issue was a case challenging Madison Cawthorn's eligibility for office. What happened: A panel of three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has concluded a 1872 law did not bar future challenges to the eligibility of insurrectionists to hold office under the 14th amendment, overturning a lower court's ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg refers to House Republicans as 'domestic terrorists'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday referred to Republicans in the House of Representatives as "domestic terrorists." Her comment came during the show's opening segment as the liberal co-hosts discussed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which passed the House Wednesday with only one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., voting with all Democrats in favor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Every Republican — and 4 Democrats — vote against House bill to stop Big Oil's price gouging on gas

Four Democrats broke ranks in a vote on a Democratic House bill designed to clamp down on price gouging by oil and gas companies amid the nationwide surge in the cost of fuel. Reps. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Lizzie Fletcher, D-Tex., all joined their Republican colleagues in a vote against the measure, which passed along a narrow 217-207 vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Biden 'literally destroyed security with the stroke of a pen' Rep. Katko says as Kevin McCarthy demands at Law Enforcement Memorial that the administration keeps Title 42 in place at hemorrhaging southern border

Kevin McCarthy and Representative John Katko tore into Biden's southern border policies, claiming his actions have allowed for increased crime in American cities and caused the spike in fentanyl overdose deaths. 'We'll do everything in our power to make sure Title 42 is not lifted,' the House Republican Minority Leader...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Sen. Graham praises Biden, condemns Trump in newly-released audio

In newly-released audio from New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on January 6, praises President Biden's temperament and criticizes Donald Trump's behavior during the insurrection. The Morning Joe panel discusses.May 11, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Supreme Court springs a brand new leak with Roe in the balance

The original leak came nine days ago. On Monday, May 2, Politico reported on a leaked draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito leaving little doubt that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices were prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade. Five days later, there was another leak. On Saturday, May 7, The Washington...
CONGRESS & COURTS
