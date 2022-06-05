ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man attempts to take deputy's gun in locked van

By By Michael Thomason Correspondent
 3 days ago

A man in jail on an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot at police, was charged again after he reportedly tried to take the gun from a deputy at the Monroe County Justice Center.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Anthony said on May 29 he was taking inmate Demetrius Dwan Bonner from Sweetwater Hospital into the back of a sheriff’s van and attempting to buckle him in when Bonner allegedly pushed him and reached for the firearm on his right side.

Anthony said the two of them scuffled over the gun and shut the door to the van, which locked automatically. Anthony said Bonner grabbed his gun and Anthony grabbed it too, dropping the magazine out of it as he did so.

Anthony said he shoved Bonner against the back door and told him if he let go of the gun he wouldn’t tell anyone, but he’d have to call someone to open the door from the outside.

Anthony said Bonner let go of the gun and he then called the justice center and told a corporal the door had blown shut as he was loading Bonner into the van, locking them inside.

Anthony was told someone at the hospital would be called to open the door. Anthony said as they waited, he asked Bonner what he would have done with the gun. Bonner said he’d probably would have used it on himself. Anthony asked him why and Bonner said living in a pod would do that to you.

Anthony said two Sweetwater Policemen opened the door and he told them what had happened, but said Bonner hadn’t gotten complete control of the gun. They then returned to the Justice Center where Bonner, 36, Sharp Road, Athens, was charged with assault against a first responder.

He was arrested May 15 after he attempted to run from police when the car he was in was pulled over for speeding. He allegedly shot at the cops from the car as it sped away.

