Sweetwater, TN

Alleged car burglary gets man arrested

By By Michael Thomason Correspondent
The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
 3 days ago

He claimed it was a misunderstanding, but a Sweetwater man was still arrested for breaking into a car May 29.

Sweetwater Police Officer Jarren Turpeinen said he was sent to Park Place Trailer Park on a call of a man reportedly getting into cars and going through the things in them.

Turpeinen said he made contact with Justin Inman inside of a car in lot #8 and then made contact with a man in another lot who showed him a picture of someone inside his father-in-law's vehicle.

The picture showed the person wearing black pants and white Nike shoes, which another witness said Inman had been wearing earlier in the day.

The man then told Turpeinen he had made contact with a man wearing a red hat, tank top, black pants, white shoes and tattoos on his face and arms entering his vehicle.

The man said he approached the man and the man walked away, saying it was a misunderstanding. He also reportedly said that he was assuming the man was a thief due to his tattoos, then said he’d been in the penitentiary four times.

Turpeinen talked to another resident of the park who told him a man matching the above description had been walking around a red Mitsubishi and another witness who said he checked his vehicle and it had also been rummaged through.

Turpeinen said he read Inman his rights and Inman said he’d gotten into a Jeep through a misunderstanding, but hadn’t taken anything.

Turpeinen decided to arrest Inman and was taking him to his patrol car when Inman allegedly tried to make a break for it on foot, but he was quickly taken to the ground.

Inman, 37, Hawkins Road, Sweetwater, was charged with two counts of auto burglary and attempted escape.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Advocate & Democrat

The Advocate & Democrat

Sweetwater, TN
