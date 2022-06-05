Bridge fight leads to one arrest

A fight on a highway bridge in Madisonville May 27 led to one man being arrested.

Madisonville Police Sgt. Kyle Day said it was around 11 p.m. when he was sent to the Highway 68 bridge on a fight call and found a woman and a man.

The woman told him her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hardin had come to the bridge, which she was staying under, along with his brother and father and started an argument with them.

She said Hardin threw a stick at her, hitting her right arm during the argument. Day said he could see a mark on her arm that could have been made by a blunt object.

The woman said Hardin’s father and brother also had rocks they brandished and threatened her father with.

Day said officers did find a stick which was actually PVC pipe that had been broken and appeared to have a makeshift handle on it.

Day said he went to the address he was given for Hardin and found him, asking if he’d been involved in an altercation with the two people at the bridge. Hardin said he’d went down to the bridge to get some of his property and the woman became irate, but all that had occurred was some yelling.

Day asked him about the stick, saying the woman had claimed he’d assaulted her with it. Hardin said the woman had thrown the stick at him and it had been broken when it hit a traffic barrier.

Hardin’s brother and father both said Hardin hadn’t hit anyone and they were witnesses.

Day said he couldn’t see any evidence of an attack on Hardin’s body and placed him under arrest.

Hardin, 22, Community Drive, Madisonville, was charged with aggravated domestic assault.