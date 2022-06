HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – Ottawa County officials are set to break ground on the new Family Justice Center with a ceremony on June 9 at 10 a.m. at the Ottawa County Fillmore Complex, Parking Lot C. The new 56,000-square-foot facility will bring all of the departments of the 20th Circuit Court’s Family Division under one roof on the West Olive campus. This includes Juvenile Court, Friend of the Court and other related offices to provide coordinated and centralized services to residents.

