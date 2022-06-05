ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Two teenagers dead after shooting in Columbus

By Orri Benatar, Maeve Walsh
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26r9z1_0g1BKqyG00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two teenage boys are dead after a shooting on the city’s far north side, according to Columbus police.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, Columbus police officers went to N. Hamilton Rd. and Warner Rd. on the report of a shooting and found 15-year-old Mahky Andrews inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Two in the hospital after fighting with a sword Saturday night

Andrews was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:14 p.m., according to Columbus police.

Police said officers were told of a second victim at the 5600 block of Caledonia Drive, where police say it’s believed the shooting took place.

At Caledonia Dr., officers found 18-year-old Layton Ridgedell lying unresponsive in a parking lot with his death being pronounced at 11:27 p.m., according to CPD.

These were the 55th and 56th homicides in Columbus in 2022.

Columbus Police continues to investigate and asks anyone with information to contact CPD at 614-645-4730 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 3

Related
10TV

1 critically injured in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in southeast Columbus on Wednesday. The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Janis Drive around 2:20 p.m., according to police. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police did not provide any additional information about...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man critically injured in east Columbus stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is critically injured after he was reportedly stabbed on the city's east side Wednesday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to a home on the 900 block of South Waverly Street just afar 7:15 a.m. The man was taken...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

14-year-old injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in east Columbus overnight Tuesday, according to Columbus Police. CPD states officers went to the 5000 block of E. Livingston Ave. just after 12:15 a.m. and found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the back of his leg. He was transported to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Six teens arrested after Columbus car pursuit ends in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Six teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning after a car chase that began in north Columbus and ended in Newark, according to Columbus police and the Licking County Sheriff’s Office. According to Columbus police, a pursuit began on Karl Road and SR-161 at around 10:30 a.m. before concluding on Burt Avenue. The […]
NEWARK, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged in fatal September 2021 hit and run crash in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been indicted in a hit and run crash in September 2021 that left a 26-year-old man dead in northeast Columbus. Anthony Lee, 36, has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of failing to stop after an accident on the 2600 block of Beulah Road on Sept. 12 of last year, according to court records.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wcmh#Warner Rd#Caledonia Dr#Cpd#Columbus Police
WKBN

‘Rare’ vape pen with meth mixture found in Ohio

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) – Calling it a rare and dangerous substance, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said it has never seen something like this before: a vape pen containing methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office first found the pen — also known as an e-cigarette — when deputies searched someone after arresting them on Thursday. Detectives did […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Double-homicide suspect fatally shot by deputy at gas station

UPDATE: The man fatally show has been identified. Follow this link for the latest. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man suspected of murdering two others is dead after being shot Tuesday night by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy at a gas station on the Northeast Side. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting involved a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man who killed 11 relatives in Easter shooting dies at 88

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man serving a life sentence for the shooting deaths of 11 family members, including eight children, on Easter in 1975 has died. James Ruppert, 88, died Saturday at the prison system’s Franklin Medical Center in Columbus. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction announced his death Monday, saying that Ruppert apparently died of natural causes but that the official cause of death is pending.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking sting

Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking sting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3xmGk0f. Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking …. What data reveals about gun violence in Columbus’ …. Columbus police arrest suspect in Operation Wheels …. Which Columbus projects will benefit from Ohio capital …. Columbus OKs $500,000 for...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Police hosting community block party

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police is partnering with Hilliard Dream Center to host a community block party Saturday. Members of the community are encouraged to come out and enjoy this family-friendly event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wedgewood Village Apartments at 777 Wedgewood Drive. Along with a community […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Video: Men dodge cars, lose shoes during fight on I-270

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) — A video sent to WOWK affiliate NBC4 on Tuesday shows a chaotic scene involving a traffic jam on Interstate 270, with some cars trying to pass anyway while trying to dodge two men attacking each other. “After eight years of being a truck driver I thought I seen it all, but […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Vigil held for teen Ohio Statehouse shooting victim

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dozens of people attended a vigil tonight to mourn a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed at the Ohio Statehouse one week ago. Broderick Harper was found with a gunshot wound last Sunday at the northwest corner of the building. Officers tried life-saving measures, but Harper died at the scene. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One teenager missing from Gahanna since June 1, another found

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Division of Police is attempting to locate a teenage boy who has been missing since June 1 after locating another teenager who also went missing that day from the same residence. Police say that 17-year-old Curtis Watson and 15-year-old Lane Watson were both reported missing on June 1 with […]
WKBN

WKBN

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy