Judo: Natalie Powell beats Chloe Buttigieg in repechage in Tblisi

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatalie Powell has taken bronze at the the Judo Grand Slam in Tblisi after victory over Chloe...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Rome Diamond League: Dina Asher-Smith praises inspirational Allyson Felix

Date: Thursday, 9 June Time: 19:00 BST Venue: Stadio Olimpico. Coverage: Live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app. Dina Asher-Smith says American legend Allyson Felix has been an inspiration as they prepare for Thursday's 200m Diamond League race in Rome. Felix, who has won 20 major...
WORLD
BBC

Aled Sion Davies: Commonwealth title would 'complete the set'

Triple Paralympic and seven-time world champion Aled Sion Davies is looking to "complete the set" of titles when he represents Wales at this summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Davies admits he "underestimated his opponent" as Dan Greaves beat him to Commonwealth gold in the men's F42/44 discus at Glasgow 2014.
SPORTS
Natalie Powell
BBC

Tiffany Youngs, wife of Tom, dies after suffering from cancer

Tiffany Youngs, the wife of former England and Leicester hooker Tom, has died after suffering from cancer. Tiffany was diagnosed with a lymphatic cancer in 2014, prompting Tom to step away from England's tour of New Zealand to care for his wife. Her brother-in-law Ben Youngs similarly opted not to...
RUGBY
BBC

Bryson DeChambeau: LIV Golf refuse to deny American will join Saudi-funded series

Bryson DeChambeau's agent has fuelled speculation that the major champion is set to join the fledgling $250m Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series. Officials from LIV Golf have refused to deny reports that DeChambeau and fellow Americans Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler have signed up to play. "Bryson has always been...
GOLF
#Repechage#Tblisi#Olympics#Tokyo#Ippon
BBC

Isle of Man TT: NI rider Davy Morgan killed in Supersport race crash

Northern Ireland rider Davy Morgan has been killed in a crash during the Supersport race at the Isle of Man TT. The County Down rider crashed at the 27th Milestone on the third and final lap of Monday morning's event. Morgan, 52, is the third competitor to to lose his...
WORLD
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Germany has points to prove against England

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Germany is looking for a marked improvement against England in coach Hansi Flick’s return to Munich for the Nations League encounter. England defeated Germany 2-0 almost a year ago at the European Championship in what proved to be Joachim Löw’s last game as coach. Flick took over and has restored some confidence to a Germany team that flopped at the 2018 World Cup and then at the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 last year. But Flick’s team hasn’t looked convincing against any of the traditional heavyweights it’s played. Germany had to rely on Joshua Kimmich's equalizer to draw with Italy 1-1 in Bologna on Saturday, while it could only draw with the Netherlands in its previous game, a friendly, in March. “We have to do things better, no question, that’s why we’re here,” Flick said at the team base in Herzogenaurach on Monday. “It’s important that we take the next step.” England is also under pressure after losing in Hungary 1-0 on Saturday. Hungary will hope to build on that win when it plays Italy. Also on Tuesday, Finland hosts Montenegro, Romania visits Bosnia-Herzegovina, Turkey visits Lithuania, and Luxembourg plays in the Faeroe Islands.
SOCCER
Reuters

Qatar to re-install Zidane statue that sparked backlash

DOHA, June 6 (Reuters) - Qatar plans to re-install a sculpture immortalising French-Algerian soccer player Zinedine Zidane's head butt during the 2006 World Cup final, which had been removed in 2013 amid a domestic backlash, the head of Qatar Museums said on Monday. The 5-metre bronze work called "Coup de...
SOCCER
France
Tokyo, JP
Netherlands
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
BBC

Ada Hegerberg named in Norway's Euro 2022 squad

Ada Hegerberg is set to play in her first major international tournament in five years after she was named in Norway's squad for Euro 2022. The Lyon forward quit the national team in 2017 in protest at a perceived lack of respect for female players. Hegerberg, who scored in Lyon's...
UEFA
FOX Sports

UEFA Nations League: Italy bests Hungary, Germany ties England

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continues Tuesday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app). Kicking things off on FS2, Italy slid past Hungary at Dino Manuzzi in Cesena, Italy. Elsewhere, Germany...
UEFA
BBC

Chelsea's Magdalena Eriksson named in Sweden's Euro squad

Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson is among those selected for the Sweden squad who will compete at this summer's European Championship. She is joined by Chelsea goalkeeper Zecira Musovic and Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius. Sweden, the tournament's highest-ranked European side, have seven Women's Super League players in the squad of 23.
SOCCER
ESPN

Italy back to winning ways with Nations League victory over Hungary

First-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Pellegrini earned Italy a 2-1 win over Hungary in the Nations League on Tuesday. Coach Roberto Mancini again named an experimental Italy side, but that mattered little as the hosts dominated from the off in Cesena, deservedly taking the lead on the half-hour mark through Inter Milan midfielder Barella.
MLS

