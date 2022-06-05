ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Remarks by World Bank Group President David Malpass on World Environment Day 2022 – “Mobilizing Communities for Sustainability: The Role of the Indian State”

World Bank Blogs
 3 days ago

Honorable Prime Minister, Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen:. On the occasion of the world’s environment day and in honor of Prime Minister Modi’s focus on Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) and his call for papers, I am guided to the ancient texts of India and enlightened by their great respect for...

www.worldbank.org

Reuters

China's trade revs up in May as COVID curbs ease

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China's exports grew at a double-digit pace in May, shattering expectations, while imports expanded for the first time in three months as factories resumed production and logistics snags eased after authorities relaxed some of the COVID curbs in Shanghai. The stronger-than-expected headline figures add to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

NASA to launch 3 rockets from Northern Territory in boost for Australian space efforts

Over the next month, NASA will launch three rockets from the Arnhem Space Centre in the Northern Territory on the Dhupuma Plateau, near Nhulunbuy. The rockets are 13 metre “sounding” rockets that will not reach orbit but will take scientific observations. The launches represent a number of firsts for the Australian space industry. They also represent a major step forward for commercial space operators, as well as signalling the opportunity for future joint projects between Australia and the United States. The launches The Arnhem Space Centre is owned and operated by a commercial operator, Equatorial Launch Australia. It is located on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Gold flat as higher yields weigh ahead of key U.S. data

(Reuters) -Gold prices were flat on Thursday, restrained by rising Treasury yields ahead of key U.S. jobs and inflation data this week that could influence the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike roadmap for fighting inflation. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,853.24 per ounce, as of 0303 GMT, while U.S. gold futures...
BUSINESS

