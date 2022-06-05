Greek Festival comes to Madonna Expo Center

This weekend is the Greek Festival at the Madonna Expo Center.

Community members gathered to celebrate all types of Greek traditions and eat some greek food, like the pastry baklava.

There are many different types of vendors... along with a live greek band playing music for people to dance to.

There were even some dance instructors on-site to teach festival-goers.

"We were afraid that people were not going to be coming out because of the restrictions, but everyone so far that's come has had a wonderful time and were teaching everyone how to dance," said greek festival chair, Jean Costopoulos-weeks.

The greek festival will continue Sunday at the Madonna Expo Center.