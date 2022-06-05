Croom: Summer festivities heating up

Trinity Episcopal Church will have Trinity Sunday on June 12 at 10 a.m. in the courtyard. You are invited to come out and celebrate this joyous occasion where there will be light refreshments to-go following this service.

Trinity Episcopal Church will have a yard sale, on Saturday, June 25, with sales from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Vendors are welcome and asked to set-up from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. You can reserve in advance. Bring your own table but table space will cost $20.00 per space. However, table rental will cost $10.00. There will be snacks and beverages available for sale. Please, reserve in advance. Please wear your mask as they must be worn at all time and also remember social distancing. This will be at 14515 Church Street down the street from the 7-11 and the Bank of America in downtown Upper Marlboro. Sales will be in the parish if it rains. Contact Enid at 240-506-5090 if you want additional information.

There will be celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday, June 18, from noon to 5 p.m. at Watkins Regional Park at 301 Watkins Park Dive in Upper Marlboro. This event is to celebrate African American history, culture and achievement. If you want more information, visit pgparks.com and click on festivals.

Saying goodbye

Services were held April 2 at St. Luke Baptist Church at 1415 Gallatin Street in Washington, D.C., where Pastor Aubrey C. Lewis is the officiating pastor, for Lewis Denton Cross. He was born, raised and schooled in Takoma Park. He attended and graduated from Lincoln Tech and he served in the US Army, He was the tenth child of the late Henry and Hattie Bell Cross. He loved bowling, dancing and listening to jazz, blues and gospel music as well as playing bid whist and bridge and of course, traveling and spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and the Cross family relatives. The interment was at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Suitland.

Services for Reverend Sarah Carter Britt were held April 30 at The First Baptist Church of Deanwood, 1008 45th Street NE, Washington, D.C., with Reverend Dr. William Bennett, pastor of Good Success Christian Church and ministries. She was born in Washington, D.C., where she attended schools and became a Girl Scout. She was a member of The First Baptist Church for over 50 years. Her private interment was at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Suitland.