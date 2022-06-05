ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

One critically injured in early morning Dauphin Co. shooting, police say

By CBS 21 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDauphin County, PA — Police in Dauphin County say one person was critically injured in an early Sunday morning shooting. According to the Swatara Township...

Police searching for men seen during Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are looking for two men they say were present during a shooting in downtown Harrisburg on May 22. The suspects have been identified as being involved in the incident, according to authorities. Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police,...
HARRISBURG, PA
wkok.com

Ralpho Township PD: One Person Died in an Elysburg Crash

ELYSBURG – The name of the person who died hasn’t been released after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Elysburg. The accident happened on Route 487 near Route 54. Police do tell us a car and a pick-up truck collided at approximately 4pm. They said the Northumberland County Coroner...
ELYSBURG, PA
WGAL

One person injured in shooting in Dauphin County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was wounded in a shooting in Dauphin County. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Amber Lane in Swatara Township. The victim was taken to a hospital. Everyone involved in the incident was found and...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Shots fired in early morning hours

Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Police reported an investigation into shots being fired at approximately 2:43 a.m. on June 7 near the 700 block of Market Street. Officers said they arrived on scene and discovered evidence of several shots being fired. An investigation at the scene failed to turn up any gun shot injuries or reports. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Agent Brittany Alexander at 570-327-7586 or through email at balexander@cityofwilliamsport.org.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Lancaster man charged after recording women in Turkey Hill bathroom

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa — A Lancaster County man is now facing charges for recording multiple women in the bathroom at Turkey Hill on River Road. On January 3, around 8:30 p.m., a woman was recorded while using the bathroom by the suspect, Terry A. Miller, 33, without her consent, according to criminal affidavit.
Police recover drugs, cash during York County traffic stop

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County announced the seizure of a large sum of cash and an assortment of drugs. According to West Manchester Township Police, two officers conducted a traffic stop on Roosevelt Avenue last Friday. During the stop officials say the officers uncovered $1,000 in cash appearing to be comprised of $20 bills.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, driver arrested under DUI suspicion

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On June 6, just before 11 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police were called to the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. Police determined the pedestrian hit with a the vehicle was Kyle Carter, 31, of Heritage...
EPHRATA, PA
Lancaster County woman charged for fatal hit and run crash

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman has been charged in connection to a fatal hit and run crash in West Lampeter Township. West Lampeter Township Police say Anya Myers, 18, turned herself in to authorities on June 7 and was charged with one count of Involuntary Manslaughter and one count of Careless Driving resulting in an unintentional death.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Troopers: Two Berks County Structures Burglarized Monday

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP PA – Two separate and seemingly unrelated alleged burglaries, both of which occurred Monday (June 6, 2022) during daylight hours at different locations within Washington Township, eastern Berks County, are being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading, according to its reports.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
One person hospitalized in Steelton shooting

STEELTON BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton Police are investigating a targeted shooting on the 400 block of Pine Street. Steelton Police responded around 4 p.m. on June 5 and found a crime scene with no victim. A local hospital later notified police that they received a gunshot victim, who is expected to survive.
STEELTON, PA
Pennsylvania man waiting for pizza gets stabbed by neighbor; police

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators charged a man with attempted homicide after they say he stabbed his neighbor multiple times. According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on May 7, 2022, around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Spring Garden Avenue for the report of a stabbing.
BERWICK, PA
Person struck by vehicle in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was hit by a vehicle on Monday night in Lancaster County, according to police. East Lampeter Township police said 31-year-old Kyle Carter, of Ephrata, walked out of the parking lot of the Motel 6 along Lincoln Highway East and into the path of the vehicle.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Police search for York County 13-year-old runaway

York County, PA — Police in York County say they are looking for a runaway 13-year-old. According to authorities, Aaron Helman Jr. was last seen by his guardians on June 6 around 4:00 PM at their home on North Franklin Street in Waynesboro. Police say the 13-year-old Helman is...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Vehicle collides with horse-and-buggy near Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — A horse was killed and one person was injured in a crash involving a horse-and-buggy Wednesday morning in Lancaster County. The crash happened on Clay Road near Lititz. Police on the scene said the driver of an SUV was blinded by the sun and struck the...
LITITZ, PA
Man in custody after Plains Township standoff

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An emergency response team (SERT) responded to a scene that shut down a road in Luzerne County. Police responded to an active incident on Jumper Road in Plains Township, causing them to shut down the area around 3:00 p.m. Eyewitness News is told by sources close to the investigation that […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Police searching for gunman in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Police in Edwardsville say someone pumped four to six rounds into a home full of people. It happened before 10 p.m. Monday night on East Grove Street. Officers say a man forced his way into the place. Argued with the people inside. Circled the block a few times. Came back and opened fire.
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
Woman Attacked In Lancaster County Home

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police arrested a man after he attacked a 72-year-old woman in her Lancaster County home. On Monday at 5;21 a.m., West Lampeter Township Police responded to the 2800 block of Willow Street Pike. Upon arriving, the woman reported that a man entered her residence through an unlocked window and physically forced her on the floor pushing her head on the floor repeatedly. A neighbor heard the commotion and intervened. The male suspect fled and was seen traveling north on Willow Street Pike in a black Acura sedan. The neighbor subsequently saw the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of the Turkey Hill at 863 Village Road. Officers responded to that location and arrested the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Crews of Midlothian, VA. He was charged with burglary, aggravated assault, DUI, and terroristic threats. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison on $500,000.00 cash bail.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

