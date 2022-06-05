‘Thrilled to give back’: Groups team up to help injured veteran fix up his family home

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lockheed-Martin teamed up with a nonprofit on Friday to bring a special surprise to a local veteran and his wife.

The Turners have lived in the same home for more than 35 years.

Mr. Turner served four years in the Air Force during the Vietnam War but was discharged due to a service-related injury.

That left him unable to maintain their house.

Rebuilding Together Central Florida and others worked to paint, repair leaks and their roof at no cost to the couple.

“Supporting our military and veteran communities is at the core of what Lockheed-Martin believes in,” said community relations manager Jacey Poppell. “So, giving back to an organization like Rebuilding Together Central Florida and supporting a local veteran like we are today at the core of what we do, and we’re thrilled to give back to a family that’s given so much to us.”

Rebuilding Together Central Florida opened an office in Orange County in 2021.

