New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers: Jordan Montgomery vs. Rony García

New York Post | Andrew Marchand: The longtime radio voice of the Yankees, John Sterling, is going to be heard a lot less in the second half. He’s going to skip between 25 and 30 road games in the second half, only travelling to Boston and Baltimore, as well as when the Yankees take on the Mets at Citi Field. Candidates to fill his spot in those games include YES announcer Ryan Ruocco, digital host Justin Shackil, Yankees Spanish language play-by-player Rickie Ricardo, and Suzyn Waldman herself, who could move to play-by-play instead of her usual color commentator role. Sterling has a style of his own with its various foibles, but it will be interesting to hear new blood in the booth and see if anyone can distinguish themselves as a possible eventual successor.

BASEBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO