New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers: Jordan Montgomery vs. Rony García

By Chris Guay
Pinstripe Alley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yankees have beat up on the Detroit Tigers the last two games. The question is now whether they will able to complete the sweep today. The Yankees have Jordan Montgomery on the mound, coming off his first win of the season, while former farmhand Rony García pitches for the...

www.pinstripealley.com

Comments / 1

The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Announcer's Decision

Longtime New York Yankees radio announcer John Sterling will cut down his travelling schedule during the second half of the season. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Sterling will skip about 25-30 road games. Although he once called 5,058 consecutive Yankees games for WFAN, the 84-year-old said he needs some extra rest.
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker reveals why he was ‘pissed off’ following ejection vs. Mariners

The three-game series between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros had a fiery start, with both teams emptying their bench in a late-game fracas Monday night. What sparked the scrum was a pitch from Astros reliever Héctor Neris at the top of the ninth that hit Mariners first baseman Ty France in the back. That was clearly unintentional, though, for Houston manager Dusty Baker, who explained after the contest why it was absurd to say that the Astros did that on purpose.
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/7/22

New York Post | Andrew Marchand: The longtime radio voice of the Yankees, John Sterling, is going to be heard a lot less in the second half. He’s going to skip between 25 and 30 road games in the second half, only travelling to Boston and Baltimore, as well as when the Yankees take on the Mets at Citi Field. Candidates to fill his spot in those games include YES announcer Ryan Ruocco, digital host Justin Shackil, Yankees Spanish language play-by-player Rickie Ricardo, and Suzyn Waldman herself, who could move to play-by-play instead of her usual color commentator role. Sterling has a style of his own with its various foibles, but it will be interesting to hear new blood in the booth and see if anyone can distinguish themselves as a possible eventual successor.
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/6/22

The Yankees have reeled off six in a row, as they seem determined to answer the question “What if we just made the whole season out of winning streaks?” They’re off today, so they’ll try to carry the momentum from back-to-back sweeps over to Minnesota when they start a three-game set with the Twins on Tuesday. It should be noted the Yankees’ schedule as about to get much tougher, with a bundle of games against the Rays and Jays upcoming. If they can keep rolling even as the waves get choppy, we may have to conclude that there’s just nothing that can stop them.
Pinstripe Alley

On Joey Gallo and defensive comfort

Joey Gallo has been appearing in right field for the Yankees more often lately. Although he moved around the field in the beginning of his career, it was always clear he was best suited for right field. His route running and reads are better there than any other position. His reputation of two gold gloves is legit. This is one of those cases where defensive metrics and the eye test match up well.
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees have a monopoly on the extreme

The Yankees are leading the charge in a lot of important categories this season (wins, for instance; that’s an important one). But this year and recent years alike, there is one trait that has perhaps set the Bronx Bombers aside from the competition more than anything else — their propensity to field players capable of doing things that few others can match. Since 2015, Statcast has given us the valuable ability to give proof to that idea, to know that Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge really do hit the ball harder than anyone. And since 2015, in many of the metrics Statcast has brought to light, the Yankees have shined the brightest.
Pinstripe Alley

Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

It’s been a tight contest at the top of the standings this year, with a lot of loaded teams out in front of their divisions. The Yankees claimed the pole position early in April and ran with it for a while, but briefly lost the top spot to the Dodgers recently. Last week went in their favor however, thanks in large part to an undefeated homestand while the Mets battled Los Angeles, and now the Yankees are back on the mountain top early in June.
Jordan Montgomery
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Prospects: Week nine minor league review

The lowest levels of the minor leagues kicked off on Monday and now all of the Yankees minor league teams are officially in action. While the Rookie-ball level teams all won their first game of the season, the full-season affiliates continued to struggle. Only High-A Hudson Valley won their weekly series, and Double-A Somerset saw its lead in the Eastern League cut to just half a game. Let’s take a look around the minor league and see who is performing well in the Yankees’ system.
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees @ Minnesota Twins: Jameson Taillon vs. Cole Sands

The New York Yankees find themselves exactly one-third of the way through their 2022 schedule. And what a 54-game stretch it was. The Bronx Bombers sit alone atop the American League East with the best record in baseball. Now, as the club advances deeper into the marathon of a full season, they find themselves in Minnesota to play the Twins, a frequent Yankee punching bag and 2021 off-season trade partner. Josh Donaldson makes his return to Minnesota, and the Yankees get their first look at former teammates Gio Urshela and Gary Sánchez since the offseason deal that jettisoned them from New York.
Pinstripe Alley

Clarke Schmidt learned the whirly slider to create separation off his curveball

Only two years ago, Deivi García and Clarke Schmidt were heralded as the future of the Yankees starting rotation, making up two-thirds of the team’s top-three prospects. And while the former has faded into obscurity in the minors, Schmidt is knocking on the door of a permanent major league role. Though for now that role appears to be as a multi-inning reliever, Schmidt’s growth in certain areas put him on track to perhaps one day be a starter for the Bombers.
Pinstripe Alley

Chasing Ghosts: Aaron Judge and 62 home runs

Everything about Aaron Judge is larger than life. Sitting in the dugout or in the post-victory handshake line, he often looks just too big to be on a baseball field. The very first time he stepped in an MLB batter’s box, he hit a baseball off the window of a restaurant 446 feet from home plate.
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: Series Preview

Last week was a flawless one for the Yankees as they went 6-0, sweeping two home series against the Angels and Tigers. Considering that the Angels have been struggling mightily lately and the Tigers aren’t great in general, the next couple days should feature some stiffer competition. The Yankees are hitting the road as they head to Minnesota to take on the Twins.
Pinstripe Alley

Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 158: Dominant Pitching & Bizarro Transitions

After a bummer of a finish to a series at the Trop left us a little wanting, the Yankees responded with a perfect 6-0 homestand against the Angels and Tigers! Kind of them. The pitching was absolutely ridiculous, as every single starter dominated. Jameson Taillon and Gerrit Cole got the...
Pinstripe Alley

Checking in on Gio Urshela and Gary Sánchez

If one had to pick the single most consequential move of the Yankees offseason, it’d almost certainly be the mid-March trade with the Minnesota Twins. The deal that sent Gio Urshela and Gary Sánchez to Minnesota for the services of Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Ben Rortvedt spoke volumes not only by the departures and arrivals but also by what they meant.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Down to last strike, Rays stun Cardinals

A 10-4 Yankees victory last night gave the Bombers their 40th win of the season. Forty wins in early June! Last year, the Yankees didn’t win their 40th game until June 24th, and that season began a week earlier than this one. The not-so-dirty secret is that if the Yankees simply never lose games again, then they’ll render this rivalry roundup feature moot. So I challenge them to win 80 games in a row to do that!
Yardbarker

Mariners Trade-a-Day: David Robertson

The biggest strength of the 2021 Mariners has become one of the team's greatest liabilities in 2022. Seattle's bullpen has struggled for long stretches and it lacks both high-leverage options and quality middle-inning relievers. The team should get help from within—and soon—as right-handers Erik Swanson and Ken Giles are both set to return to the pen in the coming days. And while it's been a rough couple of outings as of late, Sergio Romo's track record and previous success would seemingly indicate he's currently experiencing more of a bump in the road than anything else.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 10, Twins 4: Late rallies, bullpen secure series-opening win

Some Pinstripe Alley recappers might prefer tense nail-biter games that go right down to the wire, with everyone on the edge of their seats until the final out. Not me, though. No siree, Bob. Give me a nice stress-free game with the Yankees dropping double digits on an unfortunate opponent every time. On this night, against a team that New York was 109-38 against since 2002, the offense came through — a good thing, as Jameson Taillon looked mortal tonight, the first time a Yankee starter has done that in what seems like weeks.
Pinstripe Alley

DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres are hitting fastballs in 2022

Heading into this week’s series against the Twins, the Yankees boast the best record in baseball at 39-15, and while the pitching has been spectacular throughout the season, the Bronx Bombers are also swinging the bats much better than last season. Two key offensive contributors also happen to be regulars who struggled mightily in 2021.
Pinstripe Alley

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has done his job for the Yankees

When the Yankees acquired Isiah Kiner-Falefa as part of the blockbuster March with the Minnesota Twins, they were demonstrating their faith in the trio of shortstop prospects: Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Oswaldo Cabrera. Not surprisingly, given the loaded shortstop free agent market this past winter, many fans weren’t exactly thrilled with the decision to go with a stopgap. Many, including myself, hoped that one of the two infielders at Triple-A, Peraza and Cabrera, would catch fire at the plate and force their way into the Yankees starting lineup this summer.
