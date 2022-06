Most expect the 2022 season to be Year 0 of an extensive rebuild for the Bears. Head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles inherited a roster that needed to be torn down. This season, the Bears have $56.15 million in dead cap money, which ranks second behind the Atlanta Falcons. So the 2022 season should serve as a way for Poles and Eberflus to see what they have on the roster, who is part of the long-term vision, and what the Bears’ biggest needs are heading into an offseason where Chicago is slated to have around $100 million in salary-cap space.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO