ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers: NBA Expert Thinks Anthony Davis Might Be Past His Prime

By Brenna White
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yvsL4_0g1BIb3100

Is Anthony Davis out of his prime?

Anthony Davis continues to be an asset to the Lakers roster when he is healthy. He is a powerful player who can do everything out on the court. Not only does he have incredible abilities offensively, but he is even better at defending. However, will he be able to continue playing at this level?

View the original article to see embedded media.

Well, according to Kevin Smith of Sportac.com some may not be as confident in Davis' abilities.

"There’s also been some buzz that the Lakers should consider moving Anthony Davis. While unlikely, the idea isn’t entirely meritless."

Smith continued and talked about how Davis is moving past his prime.

"Davis has appeared in just 76 games over the past two seasons, as he’s dealt with a variety of injuries. His play was better last season than in the season before, but Davis may be on the downswing of his career. He’ll be 30 towards the end of next season and his days of appearing in more than 60-65 games are probably over."

Now, Davis has dealt with many injuries in his career, but he has always been able to bounce back to playing at a high level. As long as Davis is able to stay healthy, he can still play with the same amount of intensity.

Anthony Davis can be a dominant player, although it is understandable why some may be concerned. Nonetheless, Davis averaged 23.2 points, 3.1 assists, and 9.9 rebounds throughout the 40 games he played last season. He also averaged 2.3 blocks a game.

Some will argue he is moving downhill, but as long as he is healthy, he will still be able to take over on the court.

Comments / 48

Mauri Mo Gamble
3d ago

I think he needs Better Training.. Mentally and definitely physically! Dude looks like he hasn't seen the inside of a weight room. Needs to follow in LBJ footsteps on his body

Reply
18
Byron Prelow
3d ago

Update: AD blinked twice and fractured his eye lid with a minor eyeball contusion. Scheduled to miss the first half of the season. Timetable for his expected return will be after All-Star break.

Reply(1)
17
the real
3d ago

that was the knock on AD even coming into the league at 19, he was frail and injury, prone.. like they say the best ability is availability

Reply(3)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Kevin Smith
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again

Drew Sidora is lost without her defunct leader, Porsha Williams, on this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. It’s actually painful to watch her scenes with Ralph Pittman. And don’t get me started on that prophet-for-profit “therapist” they’ve been seeing… Drew’s main goal so far this season has been trying to prove why she is on the show, and it’s coming […] The post Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Darvin Ham set to add former All-Star to Lakers staff?

New Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham may be adding a big name to his coaching staff, at least according to one person who would know. Former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace is likely to be a part of Ham’s staff in Los Angeles, according to Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. Hardaway has some knowledge of Wallace’s plans, as Wallace served on Hardaway’s Memphis staff last season.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportac Com#Avera
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Jalen Rose’s Net Worth in 2022

Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022 is $50 million. Rose is a retired professional basketball player who has won Most Improved Player of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He currently works as a sports analyst. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
Heat Nation

Pat Riley when asked about potential retirement: ‘I’m 77 years old and right now I can do more push-ups than you’

As all Miami Heat fans know, the 2021-22 NBA season didn’t end the way anyone within the organization would have liked. While the Heat advanced all the way to the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, they ended up losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the series. Most teams in the NBA would be pleased with those results, but anything short of a championship is a letdown for the Heat.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Michael Jordan Is Reportedly Set To Meet With Prominent Coach

Michael Jordan has the pivotal task of finding the Charlotte Hornets' next head coach. According to a report, he's considering a prominent name in the sport. Jordan will reportedly be meeting with longtime former NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni for the Hornets' head coach position later this week. D'Antoni has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Darvin Ham letting go of several notable names on Lakers staff

Darvin Ham is immediately kicking off a reign of terror with the Los Angeles Lakers … sort of. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that the new Lakers head coach Ham has informed several notable assistant coaches on the team that they will not be retained. Namely, David Fizdale, Mike Penberthy, and John Lucas III are being let go. But Ham is reportedly keeping assistants Phil Handy and Quinton Crawford from predecessor Frank Vogel’s staff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Staying In Draft: NBA World Reacts

One of Shaquille O'Neal's sons is potentially going to be picked in the 2022 NBA Draft. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, LSU junior Shareef O'Neal is eligible to be selected in this year's draft. There was a prior list of withdrawals that mistakingly included O'Neal but it was fixed.
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy