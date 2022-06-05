Teenager leads deputy on a high speed chase

A Vonore area teenager was arrested May 28 after he allegedly led law enforcement on a motorcycle chase that exceeded speeds of 100 mph.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Corporal Dakota Rinehart said it was just before 1 a.m. when he saw a motorcycle pull out of the McDonald’s parking lot in Vonore without a license plate.

Rinehart said he activated his lights and siren, but the rider took off at a high rate of speed. Rinehart said the rider was all over Highway 411, then Highway 360 and went 10-15 miles at the high speed until he suddenly came to a stop at a house on Highway 360.

Rinehart identified the rider as Jacob Stanley Wheat and found he didn’t have a license to operate the motorcycle.

Rinehart said Wheat admitted he’d drank some alcoholic beverages earlier and Rinehart said he could smell alcohol on Wheat’s breath and that he had slurred speech.

Rinehart said Wheat failed several field sobriety tests, but when asked how intoxicated he felt, on a scale of 1-10, he said a 2.

Wheat told Rinehart he had eaten some THC gummies earlier also.

Wheat, 18, Hughes Hollow Road, Vonore, was charged with felony evading arrest, underage driving while impaired, implied consent violation, reckless driving, driving without a license, speeding and a registration violation.