ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays report: Andrew Kittredge, Taylor Walls return

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hl9yO_0g1BIXSz00
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge (36) was activated from the injured list Sunday morning. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

The morning after watching their bullpen squander a sparkling effort by starter Drew Rasmussen, the Rays have activated reliever Andrew Kittredge from the injured list.

To make room for Kittredge, who had been dealing with back tightness, the team optioned right-hander Calvin Faucher to Triple-A Durham.

Additionally, infielder Taylor Walls has returned to the lineup after fouling a ball off his right calf Wednesday against the Rangers. Walls starts at shortstop today against the White Sox in the rubber match of the teams’ three-game series.

Here are today’s lineups. First pitch is at 1:40 p.m.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Rays report: Another new look to lineup

Rays manager Kevin Cash said he is searching for a lineup combination that flows better in terms of production and is trying another different look for tonight’s game against the Cardinals. Manuel Margot is in the leadoff spot, and Harold Ramirez moves up to second. Kevin Kiermaier, who dropped...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Suspect wanted in two Tampa murders drowns in Missouri river, authorities say

TAMPA — A suspect wanted by Tampa police in connection to two homicides reportedly drowned in a Missouri river over the weekend. Sherron David McCombs, Jr., 22, was swimming at a float camp four miles north of Doniphan, Missouri, about 3 p.m. Sunday when he began to panic, went underwater and did not resurface, according to KFVS-TV, which cited information provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Andrew Kittredge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Triple A Durham#The White Sox#The Tampa Bay Rays#Bucs
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis budget vetoes hit school, university priorities of his allies

The big story: A day after Gov Ron DeSantis signed what he called Florida’s biggest state budget ever, much talk remained focused on his extensive vetoes. DeSantis said that he didn’t necessarily disapprove of the projects he axed, but rather that the state needed to keep the spending plan below $110 billion, just in case. Several observers couldn’t help noticing the governor eliminated items that had broad community and legislative support, without offering explanation.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough residents sue to block Taylor Morrison development in Keystone

Twenty Keystone residents are suing Hillsborough County to stop a national home builder from adding 194 homes to their rural community. The lawsuit, filed Monday in Hillsborough Circuit Court, seeks to void the May 5 county-issued development order allowing Taylor Morrison to develop 200 acres between Patterson and McGlamery roads in the Keystone area of northwest Hillsborough.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy