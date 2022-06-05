Rays report: Andrew Kittredge, Taylor Walls return

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge (36) was activated from the injured list Sunday morning. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

The morning after watching their bullpen squander a sparkling effort by starter Drew Rasmussen, the Rays have activated reliever Andrew Kittredge from the injured list.

To make room for Kittredge, who had been dealing with back tightness, the team optioned right-hander Calvin Faucher to Triple-A Durham.

Additionally, infielder Taylor Walls has returned to the lineup after fouling a ball off his right calf Wednesday against the Rangers. Walls starts at shortstop today against the White Sox in the rubber match of the teams’ three-game series.

Here are today’s lineups. First pitch is at 1:40 p.m.

