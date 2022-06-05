ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passed out in the intersection with alleged drugs

By By Michael Thomason Correspondent
The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
If you’re going to pass out in your car with alleged drugs in it, an intersection of two busy streets probably isn’t the best place to do it, even if it is early in the morning.

Sweetwater Police Officer Chris Corona said it was around 5:30 a.m. June 3 when he went to the intersection of Highways 11 and 68 on a call of a man passed out in a red truck in the intersection.

Corona said he turned on his lights and that woke the driver up, who then proceeded to drive away.

Corona got behind the truck and got it to stop, identifying the driver as Brandon Allen Daffron.

Corona asked Daffron to get out of the truck and asked him if he could search it. He was given permission to search the truck and Corona said he found a small bag containing a clear, crystal substance, believed to be meth, along with a hypodermic needle in the center console.

Corona said he also found a black backpack on the floorboard which contained a one dollar bill rolled up tightly with a clear, crystal substance in it.

Daffron, 22, Overhill Drive, Sweetwater, was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.

