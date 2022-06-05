Arrest made in hit-and-run crashes that injured 2 deputies and a civilian, sheriff’s office says

A hit-and-run-driver crashed into a Broward Sheriff's Office vehicle and another car in Lauderdale Lakes Saturday night. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A 49-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with two hit-and-run crashes that injured two Broward Sheriff’s deputies and a civilian in Lauderdale Lakes Saturday night.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a driver in a red GMC pickup truck ran a red light at NW 31st Avenue and NW 26th Street at about 10 p.m. and hit a marked Sheriff’s Office vehicle, injuring the two deputies in the car.

The driver of the pickup truck also hit another car, causing that person’s vehicle to roll. The driver of the pickup truck then ran off.

Late Sunday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Allen Gregory Da Costa on charges of leaving the scene of crash involving injury, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and driving while license suspended.

One of the deputies was taken to a hospital by the Sheriff’s Office aviation unit, while the other deputy and the civilian were driven to a hospital.

All three were released from the hospital Sunday and are recovering from their injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.