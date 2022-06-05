ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory through June 10

By AllOnGeorgia
allongeorgia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSun., May 5 – Wed., May 7 from 3pm-5am Single lane & nighttime double lane closures. Champney R. Bridge (MP45.5) to Darien R. Bridge (MP 49.0) Nightly Lane Closures for Bridge Maintenance/Rehabilitation. 7pm-7am, Fri., June 3 to Tues., October 31, 2023. Interstate 516. Chatham County. From Mildred St....

allongeorgia.com

WGAU

Ga DOT looks to widen Highway 17

The Georgia DOT is looking for public input on a plan to widen a six-mile stretch of Highway 17 in Elbert and Hart counties, taking the highway from two to four lanes. The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback about a proposal to widen State Route 17 from County Road 147/Five Forks Road located north of Bowman, Georgia in Elbert County to the Royston Bypass located in Royston, Georgia in Hart County. This proposed widening project is included in the Governor’s Road Improvement Program, which was adopted by the Georgia General Assembly in 1989. The GRIP program was adopted to provide rural Georgia communities with a system of transportation linkages to Georgia’s Interstate Highway System while creating an effective and efficient freight transportation system throughout the state.
HART COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Most Recent Chattooga County Food Service Inspections

All reports are public information, published by the Georgia Department of Public Health, and posted in a conspicuous location at the establishment. Any questions about scores should be directed to the Department of Public Health. Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Helipad at Floyd Medical Center Officially Opens

The new helipad at Floyd Medical Center officially is opened. The helipad will provide quicker and more direct access for trauma patients requiring treatment at the hospital’s Emergency Care Center (ECC). The helipad sits on the North Second Avenue entrance to the ECC. The new, raised helipad will have...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Walker County Receives $107,091 from ACCG for Employee Safety Enhancements

Walker County recently received a $107,091 check representing its share of a $6 million special cash distribution from the ACCG – Group Self-Insurance Workers’ Compensation Fund (GSIWCF). ACCG is Georgia’s county association and works on behalf of county officials and their communities by providing public policy and legislative advocacy, leadership development, civic and community engagement initiatives, insurance and retirement programs that specialize in local government needs and other cost-saving programs.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Biggest cities in Georgia 150 years ago

(Stacker) - After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Gov Kemp and Georgia DNR Leaders Honor 2022 Forestry for Wildlife Partners

Governor Brian Kemp recognized three corporate forest landowners Monday for their stewardship and land management practices benefiting wildlife across Georgia. Georgia Power, Weyerhaeuser and CatchMark Timber Trust are the agency’s 2022 Forestry for Wildlife partners. Administered by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division, the Forestry for...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

County commissioners reveal early plans for aging Gwinnett Place Mall

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County has plans to redevelop Gwinnett Place Mall with a vision of making it a center for people to live, work, eat and shop. The county purchased 93 acres of land that covers much of the struggling mall and parking lot. Plans are to develop the land into an active center with retail, office and housing space.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia has 2 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade

(Stacker) - For the last couple of years, headlines about the housing market have dominated the news cycles. From housing shortages to sky-high home prices, we’ve all heard about how the pandemic has affected nearly every housing market across the nation. Many of us have experienced the phenomenon firsthand. But while the pandemic has certainly had an impact on the housing market, there are plenty of other factors that have spurred housing growth in counties across the nation—and these factors aren’t as widely discussed.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

What to know ahead of Georgia runoff election this month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the Georgia primary runoff coming up on June 21, election officials are releasing key details in Richmond and Columbia counties. Voters will need to choose either a Democratic, nonpartisan or Republican ballot. Democratic ballots will contain all party candidates and nonpartisan candidates. The Republican and nonpartisan ballots will only contain the nonpartisan candidates.
AUGUSTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

70 Georgia churches leave United Methodist Church

Seventy congregations in Georgia have decided to leave The United Methodist Church due in part to the mainline Protestant denomination’s ongoing debate over homosexuality. The UMC North Georgia Conference announced last Thursday that 70 congregations representing 9% of its churches and 3% of its members have chosen disaffiliation. The...
NewsBreak
Traffic
accesswdun.com

Lawrenceville man, three others critically hurt in head-on wreck involved three vehicles

A Gwinnett County man faces numerous charges after he and four others were seriously injured in a three-vehicle wreck in Elbert County Friday afternoon. The Georgia State Patrol reports Demonte Alexander Norman, 35, of Lawrenceville was traveling west on Ga. 72 (Calhoun Falls Highway) in an Infiniti G37 passing in a no-passing zone in a curve when it collided with a Honda CRV and a GMC Yukon.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
allongeorgia.com

Home Sales Surge, Pushing Property Values Higher in Walker County

Strong home sales over the past year continued to push property values higher in Walker County. Recently mailed assessment notices show another substantial increase in value for many home and land owners. “There are places where a couple of years ago, we had a house that sold for $200,000. Last...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Man drowns in Hall County pond

An autopsy will be conducted on a 50-year-old man found dead Monday afternoon in Hall County. Around 2:30 p.m. on June 6, Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a possible drowning on Oconee Circle. Crews arrived to find a man, later identified as Jason Smith, dead on the scene.
HALL COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Two Arrested in Floyd County for Insurance Fraud and Other Crimes

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Jessica Church, 41, of Rome, has been arrested for Insurance Fraud, Forgery, Conspiracy, Concealing the Identity of a Vehicle, and Tampering with Evidence. The case also resulted in the arrest of David Dover, 45, of Rome, for Insurance Fraud and Conspiracy.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Lifewnikk

Rays on the River Restaurant Atlanta, GA Review

If you are in the Atlanta area and in search of fresh, high quality seafood it would be a great idea to try out this restaurant. There are a lot of seafood lovers out there and with that the demand for seafood continues to increase. Though there are a lot of seafood restaurants in the Atlanta area, there aren’t as many restaurants that offer fresh seafood with a variety of options. Being so into reviews, when my father originally told me about this restaurant my first reaction was to take a look at the google reviews and when I did I noticed that Rays on the River had a 4.6 star rating that included over 6K reviews. These customers raved about how exceptional the view of the restaurant was and how delicious the food has been. When I arrived to the restaurant I also noticed the beautiful view of the river that surrounded it. Not only that but the wait staff had been extremely friendly and seated us in a timely matter. The dish that I ordered consisted of well seasoned scallops, fresh fish, lobster tail, with fresh broccoli on the side and boy was I impressed by the taste of everything and how well they presented the dish. Some other popular dishes that the server spoke of included Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail, Sunday Brunch, Calamari, and for dessert, Key Lime Pie. Overall, visiting Rays on the River was an amazing experience and changed my love for seafood for forever.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

One Man's Opinion: D is the new F

Like most folks, even if I have to admit to more than a bit of nostalgia being in the mix, I still love my hometown and birthplace of DeKalb County, Georgia. Unlike most of my family, I have also chosen to stay in DeKalb, despite some pretty significant shifts on several fronts, it remains my home. When we built and bought what I now refer to as my eventual “dirt nap” house in Scottdale, that community was on the front end of some pretty significant and continuing gentrification. Living just outside of Avondale Estates and not far from the city limits of Decatur by choice, I increasingly find myself having to defend the management and operations of the local government of DeKalb.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

