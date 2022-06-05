ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Jekyll Island board weighs increase in cost of annual passes

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The board that oversees a popular Georgia state park is weighing a 36% increase in the cost of annual passes.

A committee of the Jekyll Island Authority has approved raising the cost of annual passes to the island from $55 to $75, The Brunswick News reported. Prices for camping spaces, rounds of golf and water park admission would increase as well.

The changes are part of a proposed $35.4 million budget for Jekyll Island’s 2023 fiscal year, which starts July 1. The authority plans to soon start construction on a new public safety facility and buy an $875,000 ladder truck.

The budget also contains funding for $30,000 to assess a proposal to add a pickle ball court on the island.

The $8 cost of day passes to Jekyll Island won’t change. The board last raised those in 2019.

The Associated Press

Alaska body overrides mayor’s veto of grant to pride group

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — The governing body of an Alaska borough has overwhelmingly reversed the mayor’s veto of grant funding to a group that provides support to the LGBTQ+ community. The Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly voted 6-1 Monday to override Mayor Rodney Dial’s veto of $1,638 in grant...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

