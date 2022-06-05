Jekyll Island board weighs increase in cost of annual passes

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The board that oversees a popular Georgia state park is weighing a 36% increase in the cost of annual passes.

A committee of the Jekyll Island Authority has approved raising the cost of annual passes to the island from $55 to $75, The Brunswick News reported. Prices for camping spaces, rounds of golf and water park admission would increase as well.

The changes are part of a proposed $35.4 million budget for Jekyll Island’s 2023 fiscal year, which starts July 1. The authority plans to soon start construction on a new public safety facility and buy an $875,000 ladder truck.

The budget also contains funding for $30,000 to assess a proposal to add a pickle ball court on the island.

The $8 cost of day passes to Jekyll Island won’t change. The board last raised those in 2019.