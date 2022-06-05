Police: 2 Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting Outside a Mesa Bar
By Associated Press
US News and World Report
3 days ago
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Two men were killed and two other people injured after a shooting outside a Mesa bar early Sunday, authorities said. Mesa police said one of the injured was a security guard, but is expected to recover and the other person also had...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have identified the suspect jailed in connection to the brutal beating of a woman at a Cricket Wireless store Saturday evening in Phoenix. Police say 33-year-old Michael Cook attempted to rob the cellphone store near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Saturday around 5:15 p.m. After punching and kicking a woman multiple times, he left the scene with stolen items. Court documents that Cook hit her approximately 13 times in the head and face and that as she was hit, she dropped her iPhone, and Cook picked it up. Police say the woman managed to escape Cook by running to a local business to call for help. She suffered a broken nose and needed stitches for a cut on her face.
Officials tell ABC15 a woman was shot and two people were detained in connection to a shooting at a Walmart near I-17 and Dunlap Avenue Tuesday afternoon. One man was then arrested in connection to the shooting.
PHOENIX – Two people were detained by police in Phoenix after a woman was critically wounded in a double shooting Monday morning, authorities said. A man who was also shot at the scene near 19th and Dunlap avenues was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the Phoenix Police Department said in an email.
PHOENIX – A woman was wounded Monday morning when a man allegedly shot through the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence in Glendale, authorities said. The suspect fled the scene near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road before officers arrived after 4 a.m., the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say three people have been detained after a shooting that left two men dead and 2 others hurt outside of a nightclub early Sunday morning. It started around 2:20 a.m. as officers responded to a shooting at the Lounge Soho near Southern Avenue and Longmore. As police showed up, they saw someone speeding off from the nightclub. Officers pursued the car, which ended six miles away at Southern Avenue and Hardy Drive. Authorities detained three people. Police say two men were found lying in the nightclub’s parking lot. Sgt. Chuck Trapani says the men died at the scene, and detectives are working on identifying them. Police also said two other people, including a security guard, were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.
Tempe, Ariz. — Three Tempe police officers are on non-disciplinary administrative paid leave after allegedly not helping a homeless man who drowned in a man-made city lake. Tempe police have released edited officers' body camera footage of the May 28 incident. According to a transcript of the footage provided...
PHOENIX — One person was killed and eight others were injured after a shooting at a Phoenix strip mall early Saturday, authorities said. Update 11:59 p.m. EDT June 4: The deceased, who died from her injuries at an area hospital, has been identified by police as a 14-year-old girl. KSAZ-TV reported.
Police officers in Tempe, Arizona are under heavy scrutiny after literally allowing a man to drown in a local lake in an act of self-harm. Oh, we’d be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge the fact that they did this in
You'd like to think laying in bed would be among the least likely places to get shot. On Memorial Day around 3 a.m., Amanda Holmes was sleeping in her apartment with her 10-year-old son next to her when she said she heard a loud pop. "I instantly grabbed my leg...
Avondale’s machete-wielding robber struck two more times on Saturday evening, just hours after police warned about six other hold-ups he has committed since May 27. So far, there have been no injuries reported, and no arrests made. The latest robberies were reported around 8:45 p.m. Saturday on the 3000...
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are asking for the public’s help with information after a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in Gilbert early Saturday morning. According to Gilbert police, officers received a 911 call from a woman around 2 a.m. saying she had been shot by someone she didn’t know inside her apartment near San Tan Village Parkway and Ray Road.
"On a recent traffic stop, officers seized 750 fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia, and a stolen firearm. The three occupants were arrested for felony and misdemeanor crimes, including possession of fentanyl," says the Scottsdale Police Department in a June 4 tweet.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after being shot while driving on the I-17 freeway in north Phoenix on Wednesday. It happened around 4 a.m. near Thunderbird Road. Officers told Arizona’s Family the man ended up on the northbound off-ramp. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence centered on a car on the off-ramp with closures on the frontage road. According to officials, 18-year-old Jayden Carnow-Garcia had been shot several times and was found dead inside the car. Police say the vehicle had been struck by multiple bullets. No suspects are in custody, and detectives are investigating to learn what led up to the shooting.
An Arizona man has been charged with second-degree murder after prosecutors say he shot dead his ballet dancer wife in the middle of the night, claiming he had been “startled” awake. Christopher Hoopes is accused of firing two shots at his wife, Colleen Hoopes, in the couple’s bedroom....
DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, Ariz. - Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office say they made a shocking discovery during a drug-related home raid. According to a statement released by YCSO on June 3, the incident began as a traffic stop in Dewey on June 1. During the traffic stop, officers noticed that...
CHANDLER — A Silver Alert has been issued for 22-year-old Chyna Mcgee-Mallet after she was reported missing on May 25. Officials say she left home on foot without a cell phone and possibly a bag of clothes and has not returned. She is 5'6" tall and weighs 160 pounds....
PHOENIX – A woman from Canada died Thursday evening while hiking at Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said. Officials received a 911 call about a hiker in distress on the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse around 5:50 p.m., the National Park Service said in a press release Friday.
