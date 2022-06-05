ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR Truck Series Driver Carson Hocevar Taken To Hospital After Scary Wreck: “Somebody F*cking Help Me”

By Wes Langeler
 3 days ago

NASCAR has done a lot to make the cars, the tracks, and the races safer in recent years, however, when you’re pushing speeds just south of 200 miles per hour, it’s inherently dangerous.

During yesterday’s Camping World Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway, just East of St. Louis in Madison, Illinois, Truck Series driver driver Carson Hocevar was t-boned on the driver’s side after a he spun out on the final lap of the race.

He left his vehicle on a stretcher, but thankfully was able to flash the thumbs up on his way out.

However, the audio from his car tells a much more frightening story.

It looked like the safety crews went to the other two trucks first, checking in on Ty Hill in the #5 and Austin Wayne Self in the #22. Clearly, Carson Hocevar took the worst of the hit and you would think he would need the first medical attention.

Which he did…

Hocevar came on the radio with a:

“Help… Can somebody fucking help me…”

Some of pointed out that he dropped his window net (a sign that you’re generally “ok”), however, it would still make sense to check on him first.

He was taken to the hospital with a right leg injury and you can clearly hear him in pain on the radio:

Niece Motorsports released the following statement on the wreck:

Hovecar would up finishing 24th, with Corey Heim taking the checkered flag.

