Union County, OH

Motorcyclist fatally struck while attempting U-turn in Union County

By WSYX staff
WSYX ABC6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Troopers are investigating a Union County crash that left a man dead. The Ohio State Highway Patrol...

abc6onyourside.com

WTRF- 7News

Ohio helicopter crash kills woman, leaves husband in critical condition

Authorities say a woman was killed and her husband was critically injured in the fiery crash Tuesday of a helicopter at their southwest Ohio home. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border. The Darke County sheriff’s office says 34-year-old Charles Zimmer was […]
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in Morrow County double homicide

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal double shooting that occurred Tuesday in Troy Township. MCSO states that deputies went to a house in Troy Township for a well-being check and found two people dead at the scene. A suspect, Charles Fink, was arrested overnight as a fugitive […]
MORROW COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Manhunt underway in Ross Co. following pursuit

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A manhunt is underway in Ross County following a pursuit. According to initial reports, deputies attempted to stop the driver when they fled from them at a high rate of speed. The pursuit continued along Trego Creek Road before the suspect bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
Union County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Dublin, OH
Union County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Columbus, OH
Accidents
County
Union County, OH
sunny95.com

Woman dead, husband critical after western Ohio helicopter crash

GREENVILLE (AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed and her husband was critically injured in the fiery crash Tuesday of a helicopter at their southwest Ohio home. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border. The Darke County...
GREENVILLE, OH
wktn.com

Mansfield Man Killed in Wyandot County Crash Tuesday

A fatal crash occurred in Wyandot County Tuesday morning. According to a release from Wyandot County Sheriff Todd Frey, 80 year old Dennis C. Grassel, of Mansfield, failed to negotiate a curve while driving east on County Highway 53. His vehicle went off the right side of the road where...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Police searching for 2 car theft suspects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two suspects who are accused of stealing a vehicle in north Columbus. According to police, two female suspects used a screwdriver to break into a victim's car along Grasmere Avenue on May 30, 2022. The suspects eventually...
COLUMBUS, OH
#U Turn#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#Wsyx
WHIZ

Pursuit Ends in Licking County

A police pursuit ends in Licking County Tuesday morning. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said that around 10:30AM they along with other jurisdictions assisted the Columbus Police Department as they pursued felony suspects out of Franklin County into Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said that the suspects...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Video: Men dodge cars, lose shoes during fight on I-270

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) — A video sent to WOWK affiliate NBC4 on Tuesday shows a chaotic scene involving a traffic jam on Interstate 270, with some cars trying to pass anyway while trying to dodge two men attacking each other. “After eight years of being a truck driver I thought I seen it all, but […]
GAHANNA, OH
wktn.com

Forest Woman Involved in Crash Findlay Monday

A Forest woman was involved in a crash in Findlay Monday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, Isabelle Riegle was traveling east in the 100 block of West Pearl Street when a westbound vehicle being driven by Brent Bell, of Findlay, attempted to turn left into the Blanchard Valley Hospital parking lot.
FINDLAY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Darke County sheriff identifies couple in helicopter that crashed

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Darke County Sheriff's Office has identified the victims of Tuesday morning's deadly helicopter crash. Sheriff Mark Whittaker said 34-year-old Charles Zimmer was treated by EMS on the scene and transported by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Whittaker said Krista Zimmer, 35,...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

6 juveniles arrested after police chase from north Columbus to Newark

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Six juveniles were taken into custody Tuesday following a car chase that started in north Columbus and ended in Newark, Columbus Police said. According to Columbus Division of Police Sergeant James Fuqua, officers were called out to Karl Road and State Route 161 Tuesday morning on a report of a person with a gun.
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

BREAKING NEWS…warrant for murder issued in morrow county case

MT. GILEAD— The Morrow County Sheriff’s Department issued a warrant for a Mansfield man for murder. According to records, the warrant was issued for Charles Fink, 57, of Mansfield. Fink was charged in Morrow County with domestic violence in October of 2021. The names of the victims, in...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Dog attack in the city injures two; owner charged

A 20-year-old Bellefontaine woman and an 8-year-old Bellefontaine boy were bitten by a dog Friday evening around 6:30. The Bellefontaine Police Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Seymour Street in reference to a female screaming for help. Upon arrival, officers located the female victim lying in the yard...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Morrow County Sheriff's Office investigating double homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Morrow County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected double homicide that happened Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to a Troy Township residence for a well-being check. When officers arrived they located a deceased man and woman. According to the Morrow...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Ohio helicopter crash

GREENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — One person was killed and another was critically injured Tuesday in a fiery helicopter crash in southwest Ohio, authorities said.The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border.According to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, one of the helicopter's occupants died at the scene and the other was rescued from the fiery wreckage by sheriff's deputies and passersby and then flown by helicopter to a hospital.Neither victim has been identified. Whittaker said the helicopter is registered in Darke County and was familiar to the sheriff's office.Buckets of water from a nearby home and fire extinguishers were used to douse the flames while rescuers pulled out the survivor, Whittaker said.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.The NTSB has identified the helicopter as an Enstrom F-28F.
GREENVILLE, OH

