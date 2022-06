LAUREL, Md. — Imagine getting a water bill for thousands of dollars. Then, imagine trying to get someone from the water company on the line for some answers, only to be on hold for hours. That’s what viewers in Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties tell WUSA9 they’ve been dealing with for years. WUSA9 collected exclusive interviews with two WSSC Water insiders who explain the possible causes for the high bills and poor customer service.

