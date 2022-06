GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Despite the rain showers Sunday afternoon, the Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity pushed through their first ever ‘Rock the Block.’. The inaugural event was held in the Habitat subdivision on Nelson Lane as a way to thank their homebuyers, volunteers and supporters for all their help to the nonprofit the during the past thirty years.

