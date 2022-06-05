Sen. James Skoufis explains ways the state can address gun violence

If the man who committed the horrific mass shooting in Buffalo did not wear body armor, the outcome may have been different. Peyton Gendron, who traveled from over 200 miles away with the intention of killing Black people stormed the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue. Wearing body armor, he proceeded to shoot a few victims outside of the store. A retired Buffalo Police Officer, Aaron Salter, who was working as a security guard at the store, tried to take out Peyton. Had Peyton not been wearing body armor, Salter's weapon may have injured or killed Peyton, stopping him from taking more lives. But that was not the case. The shots that Salter fired were unable to penetrate the armor and Salter was killed when Peyton fired back.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO