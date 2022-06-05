Clarinda A's suffer first loss of season

(Tabor) -- Kyler Owen has been hitting at an insane clip while leading his Fremont-Mills team to a surprising start and first place in the Corner Conference. Owen's recent run of success earned him the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honor as the junior had impressive showings at the plate and on the mound for the Knights last week.

TABOR, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO