Clarinda A's suffer first loss of season

(Tabor) -- Kyler Owen has been hitting at an insane clip while leading his Fremont-Mills team to a surprising start and first place in the Corner Conference. Owen's recent run of success earned him the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honor as the junior had impressive showings at the plate and on the mound for the Knights last week.
(Missouri Valley) -- The Missouri Valley softball team took some bumps last year. But their growing pains are paying off now. The Lady Reds are currently 7-3 with victories over Riverside, Underwood, IKM-Manning, Audubon, Fremont-Mills, Essex and AHSTW. Their seven wins matches their entire total from last year. "We were...
(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City senior Valerie Bennie has an interesting story on how she got into tennis. Regardless of that story, she’s glad she did. Following a year of ascension to No. 1 on the Pioneers tennis team and a victory at the state tournament, Bennie is this year’s KMAland Nebraska Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda state medalist Kale Downey wasn’t sure what his future looked like following the state wrestling tournament this past winter. Only recently did that start to come into focus. Downey, who placed fifth at this year’s state wrestling tournament, will continue his wrestling career at the next...
(KMAland) -- Upset wins for Creston & Red Oak, a split for St. Albert & Kuemper and other Ws for LC, Audubon, Underwood, Bedford, MSTM, NV, CD, Woodbine, AL, SC West, SC East, LeMars, Heelan, SBL, Mormon Trail, Moravia, ACA, F-M, Riverside & EM in KMAland baseball. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE.
(Denison) -- Denison-Schleswig senior Colin Reis isn't afraid to admit his tennis game lacks finesse, but the nationally-rated powerlifter flexed his muscle this year to claim KMAland's top honor. Reis rolled to a Hawkeye Ten Conference title, led his team to a conference team title, medaled at the state doubles...
(Ashland) -- The KMAland Nebraska Basketball Player of the Year found the opportunity to walk-on at Nebraska too great to pass up. Ashland-Greenwood star Cale Jacobsen ended his recruiting journey in early May with a commitment to walk-on to the Huskers basketball program, choosing that offer over full rides from Holy Cross and North Dakota.
(Omaha) -- Creighton has tapped Missouri Valley graduate Krista Wood to leads it softball program. The university announced Wood’s hiring on Monday. In a release, Creighton Athletic Director Marcus Blossom said, “"Krista is a fantastic coach, leader and teammate who has earned a tremendous amount of success as a head coach at two different universities. More importantly, she's a great mentor of young women who also emphasizes the importance of academic success and personal development. Our softball program will thrive under Krista's leadership."
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central’s state championship-winning quarterback Braylon Kammrad announced a commitment to the University of Northern Iowa on Tuesday evening. “Right out of the gate, they were always believing in me,” Kammrad told KMA Sports. “They thought very highly of me, and there’s not much more you can ask for than that.”
Bob Warming says the time is right to retire stepping down as Omaha's men's soccer coach. Warming is the only coach to lead four different schools to the NCAA tournament--that list includes Creighton and UNO. He ranks 7th on the NCAA's all-time wins list with 485 victories.
(Ames) -- Urbandale wide receiver Kai Black has committed to Iowa State. Black – a three-star recruit – chose the Cyclones over offers from Iowa, Kansas, Miami (OH) and Minnesota. The 2023 prospect caught 54 balls for 888 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. He is the No....
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker baseball’s Cam Chick has chosen to enter the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility. The senior made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday. It comes days after Chick announced that he would forgo his last year of eligibility and finish out...
After a drama-filled regional round, the 16 teams are set for the super regionals of the NCAA baseball tournament on the Road to Omaha. Eleven teams clinched their ticket Monday for the best-of-three super regionals, which start Friday and Saturday. The eight matchups are Notre Dame at No. 1 Tennessee,...
(Tarkio) -- East Atchison baseball players Aaron Schlueter and Cameron Oswald were selected as Class 2 District 16 First Team choices on Monday. Schlueter was chosen as an infielder while Oswald was selected as a pitcher. Oswald was also selected a second-team infielder and Schlueter was tabbed as a pitcher,...
