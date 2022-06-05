Columbus Black History Tour Preview

A Tinder success story results in an elegant wedding for this Columbus couple. June 12, 2021 | It started with a swipe: Amelia Boehmer and Joseph VanHorn matched on Tinder in 2017 and never looked back. “We bonded over carbs and our love of Ohio University, and never stopped going on dates since,” Amelia says. After dating for two years, Joe popped the question during a sunset safari at The Wilds. Two years and one month after that, they were wed in an ultra-personal ceremony at The Columbus Athenaeum.
