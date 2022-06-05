Columbus Black History Tour Preview

Summer in Columbus is so much fun! There are tons of concerts, festivals, outdoor movies and special events happening and so many of them are free! Take a look at our list of free events and I bet you could find something going on nearly every day of the week! Weather and other factors often result in changes to events, so be sure to check the links directly to confirm anything listed is accurate before heading to an event. Enjoy!

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO